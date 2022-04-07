For most, adventure means going somewhere you’ve never been before – with the excitement of not knowing what to expect along the way. For the purpose of purposefully getting lost, discovering new places and cultures or simply visiting a city with an interesting landmark.

For example, Paolo Cattaneo covered more than 30,000 km on his KTM 890 ADVENTURE last year, from the Alps in Italy to the east coast of Australia. During his adventure, he discovered how agile the 890 ADVENTURE is. “There is no doubt that having most of the bike’s weight under the rider’s seat increases overall stability and improves the riding experience,” said Paolo. His 890 ADVENTURE has given him a lot of pleasure as he was able to drive effortlessly on the winding roads of the Italian Alps.

Would you also like to get to know the KTM 890 ADVENTURE or one of the other ADVENTURE models? Register here for the ADVENTURE ROADSHOW† The ADVENTURE ROADSHOW is an invitation for all motorcyclists to take part in an adventure just like Paolo!