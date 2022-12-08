A young Frankfurter knows the hurdles that can arise for founders from abroad in Germany – and wants to help to eliminate them.

SThe Colombian Andrés Felipe Macías has been living in Frankfurt for ten years. He has experienced first-hand the difficulties first-generation migrants have when starting their own business. “It’s the language barriers and, above all, the constant struggle with bureaucracy,” says the 34-year-old, who has long been fluent in German. “Which visa do you need, which form of founding is the best?” These are important questions that foreign founders face.

When visiting authorities, however, many failed because they could not communicate with the employees there in English. He doesn’t know whether they don’t speak English or don’t want to. “That’s why I tell everyone who comes to me for advice that the first thing they need to do is learn German well,” emphasizes Macias. Banks are also often reluctant to grant loans to people who have not lived in Germany for very long and want to start a business. Then there are all the other difficulties that German founders also face.