At a comprehensive school in Kelkheim, Hesse, there are always start-ups that can survive on the market. The young entrepreneurs are doing their Abitur at the same time. How does it work?

Pthe 3D printer draws its tracks precisely. He applies the corn fiber material layer by layer until finally 24 flawless “AnDI” appear – analog pencil lead attachments for digital iPad pens. With their help, the pens that only work on the tablet are equipped with an attachment on the back that can also be used to write on paper. That is the business idea of ​​”Stilolab”. The start-up needs five and a half hours with a printer for this number of items, says production manager Benedikt Fioriolli. “I always swap the rows I’ve finished when I get home from school.” Then he gets down to his homework.

The entire Stilolab team consists of students. They are all in eleventh grade at the Eichendorff School in Kelkheim. They founded their company at the beginning of the school year – the 22 young entrepreneurs are currently mainly still working on successfully completing their schooling.