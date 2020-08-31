Frankfurt. Digitization is changing everything rapidly: from products to processes to business models. The metal and electrical industry is already highly digitized today.

The Internet of Things will network production facilities and digitize the entire value chain. “For our members, Industry 4.0 is no longer a distant dream of the future,” emphasizes Dirk Pollert, Managing Director of Hessenmetall, the employers’ association of the Hessian metal and electrical industry.

Win-win community for IT providers and IT users

The branch is itself the largest user industry. Young companies in the start-up scene can help them cope with change. In addition to the traditional member companies, for example from mechanical engineering or the automotive and supplier industries, the association now also has many IT companies among its members.

Pollert: “By bringing IT providers and IT users together, we network manufacturer knowledge with user experience in a constructive win-win community that advances both sides – through the exchange and expansion of digitization knowledge and access to a unique network with 636 member companies Hesse’s largest and future-oriented industry. “

aktiv introduces new IT member companies here in a loose row.

Applications without endless paperwork

Apply without unnecessary hurdles and endless paperwork? inga., an HR tech start-up from Frankfurt, makes this possible – through a kind of application chat on Facebook. Writing an application is a challenge and gets in the way of many talents right from the start of their job search. “For many people, a résumé and cover letter are a very high hurdle on the way to a job,” says inga. Managing Director Corinna Haas. And the flood of information that applicants laboriously create is no less laborious to decipher in order to find suitable candidates for an open position. “This hurdle often prevents talented people from taking the next dream job,” Haas stated during her time as a recruiter at an investment bank. That is why she founded inga. In 2017, and since then talents have been able to apply via Facebook chat – without a résumé or cover letter. In an automated “mini interview”, applicants get to know the tasks and advantages of a position and their potential new employer for the first time. At the same time, they are asked specifically about their own wishes and the demands on the new job and their qualifications. In this way, both sides can find out without detours whether they are a good match and whether they would like to get to know each other better. Haas: “This is how applying is really fun.”

Companion through digital change Boldly Go Industries in Frankfurt sees itself as the discoverer and pioneer of innovation and technology in the fields of strategy, design, digital data and technology. “We support companies of all sizes as innovation and technology consultants in their change through digital change, from the idea to the implementation of digital innovations,” explains founder and managing director Andreas Jamm. In 2015, he transformed his software development company to the innovation and technology consultancy Boldly Go Industries due to changing market and customer requirements. Since then, they have been treading new paths in the digital business world together with customers and creating digital applications and services for the future. The team of experts made up of strategists, designers, data scientists and technology consultants has been helping and accompanying medium-sized companies and corporations in the areas of digital transformation, Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 since 2001. In more than 600 successfully implemented projects, Boldly Go helped over 350 companies to work and produce more efficiently and profitably. Jamm: “Based on the science fiction series ‘Star Trek’, like the crew of the spaceship Enterprise, we want to go on a voyage of discovery for and with our customers and penetrate into worlds that have never been to before – and that is ours Fall the new digital (business) worlds. “ Keeping data as safe as gold DARZ, the Darmstadt data center, enables secure use of data between individual cloud services. The IT company supports its customers with digitization and the associated change, especially when it comes to processing the enormous amounts of data that arise as a result of technological progress. The heart of the company is its own data center. “Here the confidential data is kept as securely as gold”, emphasizes sales manager Jevgenij Peyss. After all, it is located in the former vault building of the Hessische Landesbank. The money and gold reserves of the State of Hesse were stored there until 2005. In 2009, the investor Sergey Mirochnik acquired the building and expanded it with partners such as DVT Consulting and IBM into one of the most secure green IT data centers in Germany. DARZ is certified and, as a provider, meets the highest requirements for building and data security. With regard to data protection, it is subject to German law. Peyss: “We have recognized that a company’s own data must be continuously available, which is why we guarantee our customers and partners uninterrupted and secure access to their data.” Quick access to new business models The WeAreGroup drives the digital transformation of leading companies and innovative start-ups. To this end, it offers in-depth advice and software development on all aspects of future-oriented technologies – from cloud engineering, the development of artificial intelligence to support decisions, innovative Internet of Things solutions for Industry 4.0 to the implementation of blockchain technologies for seamless tracking of operations. Companies that digitize their individual processes and want to use cross-departmental IT applications are currently finding it difficult to find affordable solutions on the market. Fundamentally changing this and making the digital transformation and the accompanying software development more customer-friendly, more efficient and cheaper is the vision of the founder Toni Barthel. In addition to extensive technological expertise and strong partnerships, the WeAreGroup attaches great importance to consulting and communication skills. Consisting of two business units, the consulting and software development department (WeAreGroup) also supports a team of communication and design experts (Ads & Friends *), who ensure the user-friendly design of the application and provide communication support for the commissioning of new systems.