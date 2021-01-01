E.Actually, the Berlin company Airsiders shouldn’t have been successful: As Mobility provider They started in the spring during the Corona crisis, while other companies went bankrupt. So far, however, the start-up has come through the past few months surprisingly well.

On the one hand, this is due to their product. The two founders Ash Eryani and Yavuz Karadag are developing software that will enable airlines to work more closely together on baggage handling. A passenger’s baggage should be checked when transferring, even if his flight is operated by different providers. So far this has mostly not been the case.

But especially in the Corona period, in which many direct flights are canceled, the relevance of their solution has proven, says Eryani in an interview with “Gründerszene”. The start-up is in “very advanced talks” with several airports around the world. The first contracts will soon be signed.

A medium-sized company gives money and opens doors

In the B2B business in particular, it can sometimes be very difficult to establish contacts, explains Eryani. “Especially in an area like ours, the aviation industry. There are so many additional security measures, public agencies are involved, and contracts are only issued for a very long time, ”he says.

That is why the founders chose one Corporate venture investor decided: the Beumer Group – a large, family-owned German medium-sized company – which, among other things, handles baggage handling at airports, invested around one million euros in the start-up. Airsiders also went through Beumer’s in-house incubator program.

Previously, Eryani and Karadag had been desperately looking for important contacts. “It’s so difficult for us to even be able to talk to the right people. We have to put so much energy into it, ”says Eryani.

“Someone from our investor simply writes a one-line e-mail and we have a contact.” The last week that happened, with the investor’s intro to someone in charge at a Canadian airport, says the founder.

Start-ups hope to gain access to the network of larger partners

Like the Airsiders founders, other start-ups also benefit from the network and the cooperation with larger companies. As a current “start-up scene” study shows that six out of ten start-ups hope to work with larger companies to support them in expanding sales and marketing. “Gründerszene” published the study together with HTW Berlin and KPMG.

“The best sales vehicle for a start-up is a corporation,” says Ghazaleh Koohestanian. She is the founder of Re2you. The Start-up is working on a cloud service, which should allow users secure access to their data – regardless of hardware and operating system.

In the past nine years since it was founded, the company has cooperated with various small and large companies. According to its own information, Re2you is currently in talks with the Siemens Group for cooperation.

Medium-sized companies: “The bigger, the more immobile”

While start-ups hope for a push in sales, according to the study, corporates and medium-sized companies collaborate more with the discovery and development of new technologies and business models. For the founder Koohestanian this is obvious. Because: “The bigger you get, the more immobile you become,” she says.

The Airsiders founders also confirm this. Meanwhile, airports and airlines are hoping for new sources of income through their software. But that has only been the case since the pandemic, says co-founder Karadag. Before that, in the test phase of the start-up, many airlines were skeptical about the presentation of the baggage software.

Then the operators collapsed due to the pandemic. “All of a sudden there was a problem, and now you really have to look at every idea there is to generate new income,” says Karadag.

Differences in mentality still exist

However, there are still differences in mentality between start-ups, corporates and medium-sized companies, as the study shows. According to the majority of those surveyed, this makes cooperation more difficult.

Whether corporate or medium-sized – the two Airsiders founders differentiate between two types of employees within a company. On the one hand, there are the innovation managers, who are much more likely to have an overview of current developments in the start-up scene, says Eryani.

On the other hand: “In our area we often have to deal with people who are great experts in their particular field. Of course, they immediately see the problems in the operational process that a new idea brings with it, ”says Eryani. Correctly addressing these various contacts is the real challenge, he and his co-founder believe.