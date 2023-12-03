A large part of the waste in Germany is burned. The start-up GHT wants to convert it into hydrogen – and is now building the first plant.

The pilot plant is located in Leoben in Styria and produces synthesis gas, which is later converted into hydrogen. Image: GHT

AA product that no one wants and that is available in abundance is intended to become one of the most sought-after energy sources in the energy transition. Robert Nave wants to put what sounds almost too good to be true into practice with his start-up GHT. “Orange” hydrogen should be made from waste – with low emissions and very cheaply. So far there is only a pilot system, but the system will soon be in permanent use.

“In Germany today, only about a third of plastic waste is recycled,” says Nave in an interview with the FAZ. The rest is thermally recycled, i.e. burned – with corresponding CO2 emissions. This non-recyclable plastic – known in technical jargon as substitute fuel – is essentially thrown at you, says Nave. Buyers on the market receive 60 euros per ton.