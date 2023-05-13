Ja, Sebastian Welp knows that his idea doesn’t sound particularly spectacular at first. A storage box. Made of cardboard. However, Welps’ not overly creatively named start-up Lagerkarton has already sold more than 1 million of these within six months, including to the European company Amazon. The company has 850 customers in Germany and Europe. Why?

The history of the storage box began in tranquil Ahaus in Münsterland. Welp’s father runs a family business that is active in textile printing and also runs its own warehouse for this purpose. The company was looking for more sustainable storage options, reports Welp. “But there were actually only quite expensive and not particularly sustainable plastic boxes.” Normal boxes were not an alternative either, after all, they cannot be stacked. So the trained media designer grabbed a cutter knife, cardboard and “designed straight away”. Over time, the boxes have become more and more stable – up to a prototype that the textile printing company had produced for its own needs by a large manufacturer. “When customers have visited us, they constantly asked where they could get such storage boxes from,” says Welp.

That was between 2014 and 2018. But after that, nothing happened. Through the textile printing company, Welp was in contact with many YouTubers who had their fan products printed in Ahaus. When the opportunity arose for Welp to set up the YouTube channel for the rich celebrity family “Die Geissens”, he took the opportunity to try something new. Later, Welp also worked as a producer for the television show, traveling around the world with the camera – a “pleasant life”, as he puts it. “But it tickled me to do something of my own.”

Reasons instead of Geissens

So he left the Geissens again in 2022 and started building up Lagerkarton, which became part of his father’s group of companies. “I already had everything ready in my head,” says Welp. In the meantime, the textile printing company had already sold the boxes to “whining customers”. Welp applied for patents and trademark rights, there was start-up capital from the textile printing company and through advance payment from customers. Within 6 months, the start-up had become the market leader and was already working profitably. Welp is unimpressed by possible competition. “Competitors first have to figure out the quantities, we get completely different prices.”







Because the boxes can be folded, they take up less space when transported to the warehouse and can also be flexibly assembled and dismantled in the warehouse as required. Instead of three trucks for 1,000 plastic crates, 1,000 of his boxes would only need half a truck. That is good for the climate. The boxes are durable. “The boxes have been in our warehouse in Ahaus for eight years and are still holding up.” Welp says that the production of his boxes is much more energy-efficient than that of plastic crates. This cannot be verified – but at least the promise seems to be received by customers. Although that could also be due to the price. A box only costs three euros. “A new plastic box costs around 18 euros.”

Currently, 80 percent of the cardboard is used for textiles. The remainder is used for stationery or children’s toys, for example. Next, Welp would like to win the retail trade as a customer, talks are underway with a large hardware store chain.

The start-up still has just 8 employees, and Welp still packs the samples for potential customers himself. By the end of the year, 25 employees are expected to work at Lagerkarton. In June, Welp flies to America at the invitation of Amazon, looks at two warehouses there. Amazon could imagine using the boxes in America as well. Then the cardboard boxes developed in Ahaus would soon be on the other side of the Atlantic.