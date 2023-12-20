The Berlin software company Gestalt Robotics supplies AI applications for industrial customers such as Siemens and Deutsche Bahn. Now founder Jens Lambrecht is thinking about bringing external investors on board.

Dhe first impression is typical of a Berlin start-up. The Gestalt Robotics office is located in the trendy Wrangelkiez in the “Höfe am Osthafen” commercial area. The atmosphere in the Kreuzberg industrial loft is casual and unpretentious, just like the two dozen or so software developers and sales specialists who are working in the office this morning.

Jens Lambrecht, one of the three company founders, personally welcomes the visitor. Flat hierarchies. “We are rather atypical for a Berlin start-up,” says the 39-year-old shortly afterwards in a conversation about the development of the software company since it was founded seven years ago. “We started by developing software for specific problems of industrial customers, and that’s essentially what we still do.” Artificial intelligence (AI) and networking are at the heart of the applications that Gestalt Robotics uses in projects with industrial customers such as automotive suppliers Hella, the consumer goods group Procter & Gamble and the industrial equipment manufacturer Siemens.