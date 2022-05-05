Ein a start-up that has increased its turnover from 50,000 euros in the first financial year of 2018 to 360,000 euros (2019) and 1.8 million euros (2020) to 6 million euros (2021) and that in the coming year the mark of 16 million euros is aiming for seems to have had the right instincts. In the case of Aqon Pure, as the name suggests, it’s all about water. Rather about the lime in it. At first glance, Maximilian Wilk turned to a bone-dry topic – after a career that seemed to lead in a different direction: After completing his studies, the 30-year-old industrial engineer worked for Bosch in California for a long time and wrote his master’s thesis in Palo Alto south of Written in San Francisco. But eventually he was drawn back to the Hessian Bergstrasse in Bensheim. For the sake of the water.

Today he makes it softer by changing the lime in it. Nothing that could cause a stir beyond specialist circles. Nevertheless, Maximilian Wilk is certain that he has an exciting niche. His father, Marian Wilk, is an entrepreneur and has been taking care of water treatment for industrial customers for a long time. The two, supplemented by Maximilian Wilk’s younger brother Konstantin, came up with the idea of ​​making drinking water softening a business model five years ago. Since then, Aqon Pure has been a new entity in the Wilks family business, founded in 2003.

Getting to grips with the limescale in tap water, the deposits on boilers, valves or pipes is not science, but solid craftsmanship. So-called ion exchangers, which are based on the addition of salt, often help against deposits. The fact that Maximilian Wilk uses a different procedure has to do with his time in California. Former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger passed a law there in 2006 that banned conventional water softening systems. Because salt contains chloride, and that ends up in the environment. It becomes problematic when too many such softening systems are in operation in areas with hard water.

Digitization in a conservative industry

The Hessische Bergstraße, where Aqon Pure is at home, is one of these areas. In addition to Berlin and Munich, Frankfurt is also a city with predominantly hard drinking water. Depending on the origin of the water and the location of the well, households with hard and soft water are often close together. Everyone can find out how hard the water is from their water supplier, often with a few clicks on the Internet. Test strips are also available at most drugstores. In Germany, where around 40 percent of households are in regions with hard water and where the average water consumption per capita and day is 123 liters, water softening systems with salt are not only allowed, but a classic.

The Wilks want to take market share there, and Aqon Pure has almost 20 employees for this purpose. However, no permanent fitters. The young company markets itself and relies on digitization in a rather conservative industry. From the submitted photo of the domestic water connection to the water analysis or the selection of the appropriate system to the offer, all processes have been digitized. That increases the pace. Craftsmen take over when the Wilk brothers and their employees have won customers. There are almost 300 partner companies in Germany. “The tide has turned,” says Maximilian Wilk. What he means: In the past, fitters made contact with the customer, advertised devices and ordered from the manufacturer. Aqon Pure now has the reins in its own hands.







The key to success is an alternative technique

The key to the rapid development is an alternative technology: so-called limescale protection systems, such as those built by Aqon Pure, form limestone crystals to which the limestone in the water adheres – and not on the pipes. This is not new, but still quite unknown in this country. Maybe it’s because of the unwieldy name: Softening is based on the principle of seed crystal formation. The water stays as it is, without the addition of salt, without further maintenance and cheaper than classic softening systems. Not even a power or water connection is necessary. Aqon Pure preferably buys the components of the systems in Great Britain and assembles them in Bensheim.

The Wilks were not the first on the market. But they rely on digitization more consistently than almost anyone else. Thinking about the potential of Aqon Pure, Maximilian Wilk mentions the number of residential buildings in Germany. It’s almost 20 million. With false modesty, the brothers do not want to open up their market. Who can blame them, since the annual growth has been in the three-digit percentage range without exception.





