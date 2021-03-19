VTwo years ago, Cihan Aba had to decide whether to start all over again. Aba was manager of a leasing bank when the phone rang in his office. His biggest customer, the managing director of ATG Mobile, asked him a question, he says. Whether he could imagine becoming the managing director of his new company, a delivery service for food. Aba hesitated, not knowing whether to quit his job at the bank for a start-up. “We held talks for a month or two,” says Aba. Then he listened to his gut instinct – and said yes.

Today Aba is the managing director of Eatura, a Frankfurt food delivery service that has been competing against Lieferando for a few weeks in Frankfurt, Offenbach and now also in Wiesbaden. The provider has dominated the market since its Dutch parent company Just Eat Takeaway took over the German business of its competitor Delivery Hero (Lieferheld, Pizza.de) in 2019.