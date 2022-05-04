After Manama, Jeddah, Melbourne and Imola, the Formula 1 circus is pitching its tents in Miami this week for its Grand Prix debut at the International Autodrome. It promises to be a late one for Max Verstappen fans. What time? View all start times below.
For the very first time, F1 cars will race over the circuit at South Beach this weekend, where the coming weekend will be around thirty degrees, with a chance of a tropical shower.
What will Max Verstappen do after his victory over Imola at the GP of Emilia-Romagna? After a DNF (Didn’t Finish), a win, another DNF and a nice win in Italy, the world champion hopes for more stability in his RB18. And what is the response of Charles Leclerc and Ferrari after the poor performance at Imola?
After the sprint race at Imola, Miami will again be racing according to the usual format: two free practice sessions on Friday, the third free practice session and qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday. However, it promises to be late for Formula 1 fans due to the time difference with the east coast of the United States.
For example, the free practice sessions on Friday evening are scheduled for 8.30 pm and 11.30 pm Dutch time, local time is 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. VT3 is Saturday evening at 7 p.m., after which qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix does not start until 10 p.m. The race is Sunday evening at 9.30 pm.
All times
Friday
† 8.30 pm: first free practice
† 11:30 pm: second free practice
Saturday
† 19:00: third free practice
† 10 pm: qualification
Sunday
† 9.30 pm: race
