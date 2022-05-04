After Manama, Jeddah, Melbourne and Imola, the Formula 1 circus is pitching its tents in Miami this week for its Grand Prix debut at the International Autodrome. It promises to be a late one for Max Verstappen fans. What time? View all start times below.

For the very first time, F1 cars will race over the circuit at South Beach this weekend, where the coming weekend will be around thirty degrees, with a chance of a tropical shower.

What will Max Verstappen do after his victory over Imola at the GP of Emilia-Romagna? After a DNF (Didn’t Finish), a win, another DNF and a nice win in Italy, the world champion hopes for more stability in his RB18. And what is the response of Charles Leclerc and Ferrari after the poor performance at Imola?

After the sprint race at Imola, Miami will again be racing according to the usual format: two free practice sessions on Friday, the third free practice session and qualifying on Saturday and the race on Sunday. However, it promises to be late for Formula 1 fans due to the time difference with the east coast of the United States. See also Health - Covid-19 also changes the brain: what do we know about its effects?

For example, the free practice sessions on Friday evening are scheduled for 8.30 pm and 11.30 pm Dutch time, local time is 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. VT3 is Saturday evening at 7 p.m., after which qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix does not start until 10 p.m. The race is Sunday evening at 9.30 pm.

All times

Friday

† 8.30 pm: first free practice

† 11:30 pm: second free practice Saturday

† 19:00: third free practice

† 10 pm: qualification Sunday

† 9.30 pm: race





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also In Focus - Georgia's Post-Soviet Orthodox Church, Heavy Weight of Identity and Culture





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.