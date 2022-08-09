Taking advantage of the decrease in traffic during the month of August in Lorca, the City Council, through the signaling service of the Local Police, is carrying out a plan to repaint the horizontal markings and road markings in various streets of the municipality.

The first streets targeted by this project are San Fernando, Eulogio Periago and Beato Fray Pedro Soler in the San Cristóbal neighborhood; the Alameda de Cervantes in the Sutullena area; as well as several sections in the vicinity of the Felipe VI Sports Complex, in the town of Puntas de Calnegre or on the Carretera Fuerzas Armadas in Tercia.

In addition, during the last week of August, action will also be taken on the layout of the route that the Vuelta Ciclista a España will follow as it passes through Lorca, which includes Europa and Juan Carlos I avenues, Alameda de Cervantes street and the Pulpí roads. , La Escucha and La Campana as it passes through the urban centres.

The Councilor for Citizen Security of the City Council, José Luis Ruiz Guillén, recalls that this intervention program, which aims to improve road safety, remains open to provide coverage in other enclaves, responding to requests and demands that are transferred directly to the council.