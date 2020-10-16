In Shardiya Navratri (Shardiya Navratri 2020), neither the weather is completely hot nor the winter is occurring. In such a situation, it is especially important to keep in mind that due to being hungry, there is no adverse effect on your immunity. Otherwise, diseases like cough, cold, fever and influenza can surround you due to cold and heat. Know here, how you keep healthy by consuming Chaulai for a full nine days while keeping the fast…

What is Chaulai?

-Chaulai is a plant based food. That means plant food. Because of this it is completely vegetarian and nutritious. This is the reason why Chaulai ladoos, Chaulai kheer, Chaulai chikki etc. are consumed in most of the fasts and festivals in our country.

– Chaulai is a food in the form of fine seeds. Before preparing any food item, it is roasted in an iron pan on a low flame. This increases the properties of iron and fire in Chaulai.

Benefits of eating Chaulai during Navratri fast

Light Food Chaulai

-Chaulai is a fat free and light food. Therefore, people with obesity can also consume it every day. Amaranth contains good amount of fibers. Therefore, it keeps the stomach full but does not feel heaviness in the body after eating it.

Right way to eat amaranth

– Chaulai seeds are warm in nature. Therefore, they are consumed mainly during the changing seasons and winter seasons. Because they work to increase your immunity.

In Sharadiya Navratri, do not eat Chaulai chikki or Chaulai ladoos alone. Rather eat them along with milk. Milk is also used when making Chaulai kheer. Therefore, Chaulai kheer is a balanced diet for the fasting people in Sharadiya Navaratri.

Eat Chaulai ladoos with milk during Navratri fast

How to make Chaulai kheer?

To make Chaulai kheer, you should first roast the Chaulai or bring only roasted Chaulai from the market. After this, keep the milk to heat on low heat.

When the milk becomes slightly warm, add sugar and dry fruits to it and keep it on low flame for 5 to 7 minutes. Now add amaranth and mix well and keep it covered for 3 to 5 minutes. Now your Chaulai kheer is ready to eat.