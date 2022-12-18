After a couple of years of recess due to the pandemic, the Los Mochis Country Club Internal Children’s Baseball Tournament was reactivated. The fields of the grouping hosted the protocol act.

The General Manager of the Country Club José Apodaca, was in charge of welcoming the attendeeswhile baseball commissioner Karlo González made the inaugural declaration after the small ballplayers committed to playing fair through the traditional sports creed.

González threw the first pitch who was received by the Country baseball coach Julio Rodríguez and fanned by José Manuel Cárdenas of the Liga Obrera.

In the category 5-6 yearsThe teams from the Teodoro Higuera League, the Little Workers League and the Country Club participate.

In the 7-8 yearsThey are looking for the championship, the Mochis School, the Andes Institute, the Little Workers League and the Country Club.