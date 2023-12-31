The countdown to the New Year has begun and the Pacific region will be the first region in the world to welcome the New Year on Sunday, with plans to organize fireworks displays and outdoor gatherings.

It is the largest island in Kiribati, which is inhabited by about 5,000 people. It is considered the first inhabited island to witness the arrival of the New Year every year, but no major celebrations are planned. It will enter the Chatham Islands, which are part of New Zealand's territory, in 2024 about 15 minutes later (at 1015 GMT).

The islands are located about 800 kilometers east of South Island in New Zealand, and about 700 people live there. As the first major international center to welcome the new year. The landmarks of Auckland, considered the largest city in New Zealand, will then be illuminated. Fireworks will light up the Sky Tower, as well as laser light shows and animation at other landmarks simultaneously, including Auckland's Harbor Bridge.

The five-minute and 30-second fireworks display at the Sky Tower, the highest in the Southern Hemisphere, will begin with a 10-second countdown at the base of the tower before launching 500 kilograms of fireworks.

Callum Mallett, Chief Operating Officer at Sky City, said that watching the successive fireworks from the Sky Tower has become a tradition for many families. The New Zealand capital, Wellington, will also launch fireworks and music at an indoor lake in the city.

Meanwhile, two separate fireworks displays in Samoa, one in the capital Apia and the other in Savaii, will signal the start of the new year. The displays will be synchronized by New Zealand fireworks experts and will be launched simultaneously from both islands at midnight.

Sydney, which is two hours behind New Zealand and Samoa, will steal the spotlight through the celebrations that will be held in the famous Australian port city. One million people are set to watch the event as huge fireworks light up the sky at midnight.