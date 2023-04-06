Mexico.- The singer Peso Pluma is in fashion with his songs, because overnight he has become popular with the public and He is one of the most requested artists to sing in the Mexican Republic and part of the USA.

Featherweight is currently on the list of favorite artists among youth and has millions of followers on social networks, as with his music he has managed to reach the taste of many.

Featherweight, a 23-year-old singer, adds fans thanks to her talent and fills concerts, but in networks they wonder how much she charges for each of them and the amount is surprising.

Depending on the place where he is going to sing, Featherweight would be charging from 1 million 200 thousand pesos to 2 million pesos, as reported in various news portals.

Featherweight.

Hassan Laija, real name of Featherweight, is originally from Jalisco and singer of songs like ‘Las morras’, ‘Chanel’, ‘PCR’, ‘Ella baila sola’ and has musical collaborations with Becky G, among other successful artists of the moment.

