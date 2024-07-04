The Emirates Schools Establishment announced the start of receiving requests to review the grades of the end-of-third-semester exams. The establishment provides the opportunity for students and parents to submit requests to review exam grades according to clear and approved standards.

This service targets students of public and private schools that implement the Ministry of Education curriculum and their parents. Students from grades 3 to 12 can submit grade review requests in different ways. Grades 3 to 11 can submit requests directly through the school administration, while grades 12 can submit requests through the IDH platform.

The platform provides a dedicated link for submitting review requests (https://idh.ese.gov.ae/complain), for the paper-based portion only for Arabic and English, science, physics and mathematics.

The Foundation has set the time period for submitting grade review requests as three working days starting yesterday and ending on July 7, and it takes three working days to respond to the request from the date of submission. School administrations are responsible for providing support and advice to students and parents during the application process. The Foundation stressed that school administrations must clarify the student’s level to the parent, with the need for the parent to commit to supporting the school’s efforts to ensure improvement of the student’s results and level during the second semester, in addition to developing a treatment and enrichment plan linked to the analysis results to support raising the students’ academic level.

The Foundation has set the criteria and conditions for submitting grade review requests, to include grade review requests for the final assessment grade estimation decision at the end of the semester and repetition, with a maximum of three subjects from Group “A” of academic subjects. The application criteria include four categories of students with disabilities who are subject to an “adaptation and adaptation” educational plan or who are subject to individual educational plans according to each disability, including chronic diseases, a sick student and a patient’s companion for treatment outside the country or who is receiving treatment within the country, those with medical excuses, and the death of a first-degree relative. The grade review decision excludes eight types of requests, including grade review requests for the formative assessment grade estimation decision in one or more subjects from Groups “A” and “B” that are reviewed directly by the school administration, requests for promotion after failure, requests for additional opportunities to take the retake exam, requests to adjust the percentage to join higher education institutions, and exemption from the student’s attendance of 65% of school days for students in the first cycle, which includes grades one to three. In detail, according to the controls for submitting grade review requests, registration must be done through the student number, the student ID number, choosing the number of subjects, and stating the reason for the review (several options are available). It is planned that there will be a specialized committee in each school headed by the director, to respond to questions and inquiries from students and parents regarding the results. The committee’s work focuses on reviewing the requests and verifying the sufficiency of the information mentioned in the objection and the attached documents, and submitting them to the relevant administration in the institution to examine their content, and verify the content and validity of the complaint. Then the grievance is responded to and sent to the school administration, which in turn informs the guardian of the result. The process of reviewing the results takes place between the school administration and the institution only, without the need for parents to visit the institution’s headquarters or branches. The institution will communicate directly with school principals through approved communication channels.