The General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments announced the opening of electronic registration for those wishing to apply for Hajj for the year (1444 AH-2023) within the official Hajj mission of the state, through the authority’s official website or its smart application, starting from next Monday, February 13, until the 10th. next March.

The authority stated that the electronic registration system includes two phases: the first includes registering the data of the applicant to obtain a pilgrimage permit electronically, while the second phase begins immediately after the completion of sorting the pilgrimage applications, reviewing and approving the papers, and notifying the citizens who have been selected, as they are directed to choose the pilgrimage campaign they wish to participate in. Registration and travel through it, instead of the campaign quota system that was in place in the past.

She pointed out that the mechanism of allowing applicants to perform Hajj to choose the campaigns that suit them contributed to creating competitiveness in quality and prices between campaigns.

She motivates campaign officials to provide their best services and programs, noting that citizens whose requests to perform Hajj will be accepted must choose one of the campaigns approved by the Department of Hajj and Umrah, by visiting the website of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments.

And she stated that after selecting the appropriate campaign, the applicant to perform the Hajj must submit the required documents, which include “a copy of the first and last pages of the passport, a copy of the Emirates ID card, a personal photo, in addition to a document for completing the medical examinations required for the Hajj, which the pilgrims must It must be administered, while obtaining all required vaccinations, such as the quadruple meningococcal vaccine, the seasonal influenza vaccine, and the pneumococcal (nemococcal) vaccine, from any licensed health center, provided that the medical certificate is sealed by the responsible doctor before submitting it to the campaign management that sends it to the competent authorities ». .

According to the authority, the campaign offices register electronically with the authority after completing the files of the pilgrims, and follow the electronic procedures issued by the Ministry of Hajj in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to obtain the necessary permits, provided that the pilgrim receives his passport and the necessary permits from the campaign office, in addition to an awareness bag distributed by the General Authority for Public Affairs. Islamic endowments.

She pointed out that most of the Hajj campaigns registered with the authority will hold educational and awareness sessions, to prepare the pilgrim for travel and to perform the rituals, during which the pilgrims are informed of the gathering and travel dates that must be adhered to in order to facilitate all procedures. The applicant for Hajj reserves his place, so that this will be the first step in Hajj.

Hajj mission services

The General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments reported that the official Hajj delegation of the UAE consists of several committees working to coordinate and organize the affairs of Hajj and pilgrims with the aim of providing the finest services to the guests of Rahman while they are in the Holy Land and performing the rituals. The authority explained that the most prominent services provided by the mission include “preaching and legal fatwas during Hajj”, where the preaching committee provides religious guidance to pilgrims during their performance of the Hajj rituals and answers their questions and inquiries about it, in addition to providing them with books and publications that help them better understand the provisions and etiquette of Hajj. She indicated that the mission is also concerned with providing free health care services to all state pilgrims, as the mission includes mobile treatment rooms that reach pilgrims in need of health care in their places of residence. The mission also provides special care for pilgrims who need continuous follow-up of their health condition, or receive appropriate treatment at The hands of medical and nursing cadres accompanying the mission, as the numbers of medical teams accompanying the campaigns vary according to the number of pilgrims, with the aim of providing the best medical care to the pilgrims.