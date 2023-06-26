On November 5, 2023, the Miami Dolphins will meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, a week later the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts will duel at the same place. Already the Munich game of the NFL last year hat shown that the interest in this country is huge – and that tickets are difficult to get. Now there are at least two chances. Everything you need to know about ticket sales.
When does the ticket sale start?
The first phase is already over and those who overslept have no chance: You had to register by June 16 to have a chance of getting tickets. Anyone who has not done so can do so at the actual start of sales on June 27 (dolphins against Chiefs) and July 11 (Colts vs Patriots) don’t buy tickets. Anyone who has registered can on these days from 12 p.m strike – if he’s lucky and makes it through.
Where can I buy tickets?
The NFL sells its tickets through Ticketmaster. It is recommended to create an account in advance and to save a means of payment so that everything runs smoothly on the day of the sale.
The cheapest tickets for adults cost 75 euros, the most expensive category 225 euros. In the upper tiers there are special categories for children between 37.50 euros and 52.50 euros.
how does it workt the sale?
All persons registered to purchase tickets have received an e-mail in advance in which a code has been sent to them. This code gives them access to the corresponding page on Ticketmaster on the day of sale. Before the respective start at 12 o’clockr a waiting room is set up. At 12 o’clock it’s time to be lucky – the places in the queue will be randomly distributed.
Whow many tickets can I buy?
This year, one person can purchase a maximum of four tickets.
Can I log in with multiple devices at the same time?
The NFL discourages this because it could potentially block the code needed to purchase tickets.
Does my “Favorite Team” selection affect sales?
Some fans will certainly have specified one of the four teams playing in Germany as their favorite team when registering and are hoping for increased chances as a result. According to the NFL, this selection does not matter.
Can I buy tickets for both games directly?
No. There are no tickets for either game, nor is it possible to purchase additional tickets for the second game directly on the first day of sale.
