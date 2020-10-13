As early as three weeks before the US presidential election, chaos reigns in some places. The accusation is loud that it could be intentional.

On November 3rd, the USA will elect * a new President *.

Whether postal voting * or “early in person voting” – in some states, people can vote for Donald Trump * or Joe Biden * in advance.

Suwanee – Im US state of Georgia have on Monday morning the Presidential election began. Votes can already be cast at the polling station three weeks before the actual election date on November 3, 2020 *.

At least in theory. For quite a few Voters in the United States The vote on Monday morning turned out to be a test of patience. The US media and news agencies reported numerous technical problems with early-in-person voting in several counties, including Fulton County. The polling station there is housed in the “State Farm Arena”, outside the corona pandemic * home ground of the NBA teams Atlanta Hawks. At times, however, the system of electronically transmitted election books collapsed.

Talked to several voters who had been there since 7 and were still waiting as 11 am approached. They were told check-in was being “glitchy.” Gwinnett spox said there was “intermittent issue with network access … that slowed processing down” https://t.co/VZ7XN1X1dS – tyler, the reporter (@ByTylerEstep) October 12, 2020

Elections in the USA: Long line in front of the polling station in Georgia

The voters in Suwanee, located in Gwinnett County, Georgia, were apparently hit particularly hard. Tyler Estep reports from the small town of 20,000 souls for the local daily newspaper “Atlanta Journal Constitution”. On Twitter Estep shared a 70-second video on Monday lunchtime local time. You can see a never-ending line in front of the polling station.

In the tweet, Espen wrote that the people in the queue had told him around 11 am that they had been “there since 7 am”. Assuming that Espen drove around 30 km / h while filming, the line should be one kilometer long.

Elections in the US: Commentators doubt democracy

The video went viral within a short period of time. After just three hours, it was played over 800,000 times – and commented a hundred times. Many speak of a “shame”; others, such as CNN reporter Jim Sciutto, pay their respects to the brave voters who stand in line. Still others speak of the USA even the Status of a democracy from. “If it takes more than five hours to cast your vote, one thing is clear: your country doesn’t want you to vote.”

Whether and what the country now wants is unknown. The allegation that certain forces in the USA but have no interest in getting as many people as possible to submit theirs Vote in elections rather than suppressing entire groups of voters * is anything but new. Especially in Georgia. The Republican joined in 2018 Brian Kemp in the gubernatorial elections against the Democrat Stacey Abrams on. Abrams, later a highly regarded candidate for the post of Vice President under Joe Biden *, was considered a promising candidate for the Democrats *, with a real chance of winning in the otherwise Republican-dominated state. At the time, Kemp was the secretary of state of Georgia under the then Republican governor Nathan Dealwho did not run again due to a term limit. In his office, Kemp was therefore responsible for the election in which he had run and which he won just before Abrams.

GEORGIA: Today is the first day of in-person Early Voting and we want to hear from you! Share your voting experience with us at https://t.co/XZU1O8QTdK. More info on voting (for all states): https://t.co/XYLW8Buumc. #gapol pic.twitter.com/glp0LXSheX – Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) October 12, 2020

Repression of the electorate is an old Republican strategy

Shortly thereafter, allegations were made Oppression of voters loud against Kemp and the Republicans. Especially in areas inhabited by Afro-American populations, polling stations are said to have been closed and the lines in front of those that were still open were correspondingly long. At the same time, hundreds of voting machines are said to have been left unused in warehouses, allegedly for fear of being manipulated. According to one Report of the “New York Times” Kemp’s office deleted a total of 1.4 million names from the Electoral register. Thousands of ballot papers are said to have been withheld because her name was not exactly the same as the one on her passport – even if only a hyphen was missing. In both cases, it was mainly black voters who were affected. In 2019, the Democrats dominated Congress an investigation into allegations of voter suppression in Georgia. Kemp and his party friends have since denied any intent.

A year later, the Atlanta Journal Constitution started a study on possible voter suppression in Georgia. The result was clear: up to 85,000 voters were prevented from casting their votes due to the lack of organization. Kemp beat Abrams by around 55,000 votes. Black voters were 20 times more at risk of not being able to cast their vote due to external circumstances than white voters.

While Kemp and his colleagues in Washington deny it, the strategy of keeping voter turnout as low as possible is a big one Tradition in the Republican Party – shamelessly, openly and honestly summarized once by Paul Weyrich. The “spiritual father of modern conservatism” (John Oliver) and co-founder of Republican think tanks such as the Heritage Foundation and the Moral Majority said the following words at a religious fundamentalist event in Dallas in 1980: “I don’t want everyone to vote goes. […] In fact, our influence in elections increases when the turnout decreases. ” Donald Trump and his supporters must have understood their thought leader. (By Daniel Dillmann)