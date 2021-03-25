M.ith a year late, the torch relay for the Summer Olympics began on Thursday at J-Village, a soccer training center in Fukushima Prefecture. “Finally,” said Japan Organizing Committee President Seiko Hashimoto. The torch relay is the first sign that the Olympic Games will actually take place in July and August.

Patrick Welter Correspondent for business and politics in Japan, based in Tokyo.

A year ago, the Olympic Games were postponed for a year out of concern about the corona pandemic that had just broken out. With strict security precautions, Japan is now planning to pull off the sports festival in Tokyo this summer. Foreign spectators have already been unloaded and it is still unclear how many Japanese spectators will be allowed into the competition venues.

Kick-off in camera

The first torch-bearers in J-Village were soccer players from the Japanese national team Nadeshiko Japan, which won the title at the World Cup in Germany ten years ago. The atmosphere in the football hall was a little sterile because the kick-off event was held in front of officials and journalists in camera, in order to prolong the risk of infection. By July 20, around 10,000 torch relays on 121 days across Japan will promote the Olympic Games.

In Naraha, about 19 kilometers away from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, perhaps 250 spectators gathered at the destination of the approximately one-kilometer route on the first section of the torch relay accessible to the general public. School classes and kindergarten children were there, as well as many pensioners. The enthusiasm was not really felt. Folder warned the audience to keep their distance and not to cheer. “The buzz is there, but it won’t work with the social distancing rules,” said 78-year-old Fumiko Watanabe. In 1964, at the first Summer Olympics in Japan, the enthusiasm was much greater, said Watanabe.

The reconstruction games

The Japanese organizers are presenting the Summer Games as the Reconstruction Games to celebrate the progress in the reconstruction of the Japanese northeast ten years after the triple catastrophe of earthquake, tsunami and meltdown at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant. The symbol for this is the J-Village, where the torch relay began. In the years after the meltdown in Fukushima Daiichi, the J-Village became the starting point for every trip to the damaged nuclear power plant. Workers, inspectors, journalists and everyone who visited the power plant were measured for radiation there before and after the visit. Today the J-Village has become a training center again.

The Olympic flame is a light at the end of the tunnel, said the president of the organizing committee, Hashimoto. “We want the whole world to take a look at the reconstruction.” But although the first plum trees were in bloom in Naraha, the feeling of a successful recovery in the region after the disaster ten years ago is not widespread. “Reconstruction has yet to come,” said Tetsuya Ozawa, who had traveled with his family from Chiba near Tokyo for the torch relay.