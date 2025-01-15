The Danes are also well educated. Simon Pytlick had just thrown the ball just past the ear of Algerian goalkeeper Khalifa Ghedbane and into the goal. Such a throw is allowed, but in handball it is considered a cheeky gesture. While Ghedbane, who plays in the Bundesliga for HC Erlangen, complained and argued, Pytlick stood at the halfway line for a few seconds and waved. The SG Flensburg-Handewitt player called over to Ghedbane and even asked the referee to convey his apology to the goalkeeper. Only after about 20 seconds did the Algerian look up, briefly make eye contact with Pytlick, give a thumbs up.

It was a dubious honor for Ghedbane and his Algerians to meet the Danes on the first day of this Handball World Cup, especially in Denmark – the Scandinavians are allowed to play the first six games of the three-country tournament at home in Herning. The 15,000 fans made a lot of noise, and with every goal the mood in the Jyske Bank Boxen, which everyone just calls “the box”, continued to grow. In the end it was 47:22 (20:11), a win with a difference of 25 goals! “Playing at home in front of these spectators is really incredible,” said cyclist Magnus Saugstrup afterwards, “the atmosphere was like a party.”

And yet it will be an exciting World Cup for the favorite and most recently three-time world champion (2019, 2021 and 2023). Not because of Pytlick, Saugstrup or Mathias Gidsel, the players who are there. But because of two names that are missing. For the first time in light years, the Danes will be competing without Mikkel Hansen and Niklas Landin. Hansen, for years the sport’s headband poster boy, has ended his career; Landin, the goalkeeper, only plays for the club in Aalborg. The two world handball players have won so many big games and titles that under normal circumstances one would have to ask whether the Danes can be defeated without them.

In the main round there could be a duel between Denmark and Germany

However, with a view to national coach Nicolaj Jacobsen’s final World Cup squad, this hope was a thing of the past. It’s actually a shame what world class the Danes can offer. They can even replace Landin, who was considered the best goalkeeper in the world for years; his successor Emil Nielsen from FC Barcelona has long been ready. Hansen had already played only a minor role in the Olympic victory in the summer. Important in defense and from seven meters, but replaceable in attack. Pytlick gets a lot of playing time in the left backcourt. Any word about Gidsel, his counterpart in the right backfield, is superfluous anyway. He has replaced Hansen and Landin as world handball players.

The first impression is that the Danes have increased their speed again without Hansen and Landin. In any case, the team rushed past the Algerians as quickly as an arrow. 20 goals in the first half, even 27 in the second. The Africans sometimes didn’t seem to know whether the attack was still ongoing or the next one was already on the way. Ten goals from Gidsel, eight from Emil Jakobsen, six from Pytlick. “Our goal was a good start to the tournament,” said second goalkeeper Kevin Möller, “we achieved that.”

The competitors are in awe. Denmark is “the measure of all things,” said German national coach Alfred Gislason. It is amazing which top talent the Danes have to leave at home because they only have 16 squad positions available. There could be a direct clash in the first main round game. From a German perspective, a lot would have to go right in order to make this game even.

Coach Jacobsen still believes there will be moments when he will miss the expertise of Hansen and Landin, especially against stronger opponents. Without Hansen you have to “approach the seven-on-six game differently,” said Jacobsen: “We can no longer benefit from his great arm, his passes and his overview.” Hansen also had an almost perfect rate from the seven-meter line. But these are all manageable construction sites, the scaffolding is standing and doesn’t wobble a bit.

With a smile, Jacobsen said before the World Cup that his team had not shown everything it was capable of in winning the Olympics: “We still have a little in the back of our minds.” A little greeting to Germany. The DHB team still lost the Olympic final 26:39.