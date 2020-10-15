The start of the curfew at “9pm, it’s very early especially for the Paris region, it’s a time that seems complicated to me”, reacted Wednesday, October 14 on franceinfo Philippe Laurent, secretary general of the Association of Mayors of France and UDI mayor of Sceaux (Hauts-de-Seine). His city, located in Île-de-France, is affected by Emmanuel Macron’s decision to introduce a curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in the region, as well as in eight other large metropolises to fight against the Covid epidemic -19.

>> Covid-19: curfew, exceptional aid, self-tests … What to remember from Emmanuel Macron’s announcements

“We will certainly have a meeting with the prefect on Thursday, indicates the Mayor of Sceaux, the mayors will discuss with the prefect of Hauts-de-Seine to find out how things can be put in place and especially what are the exceptions, the possible derogations. “ Philippe Laurent wonders, for example, if the municipal council meetings, which take place in the evening, can be held: “Are we going to consider that a municipal council meeting is a work meeting? Are the condominium council meetings going to be considered as work?”

There is a whole series of points that need to be discussed and clarified. Philippe Laurent, Mayor of Sceaux to franceinfo

“There will be prefectural decrees that will be taken and I think there will be appeals concerning public freedoms, considers Philippe Laurent. Especially with a time like 9 p.m., it’s very early in the day. I think that it will not be very well accepted by a large part of the French. “

For the mayor of Sceaux, “we would have understood a curfew that would start at 10 p.m. or even 11 p.m.” because “at 9 p.m., it makes all social life very difficult and it makes it impossible to work in cinemas, theaters and all cultural life”. “It’s something that seems a bit exaggerated to me all the same. I’m talking about the time, I’m not talking about the principle of curfews at night.”, specifies Philippe Laurent.