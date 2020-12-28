It is unclear whether the vaccination only protects the vaccinated or the environment. In the latter case, a distinction would make sense, but it would also divide.

It is always a praiseworthy thing when a Federal Minister of the Interior worries about the equal treatment of people. Horst Seehofer’s warning of “special rights for vaccinated people”, issued just in time for the start of the vaccination campaign against Covid-19, is nothing more than a cleverly lit smoke candle.

Because of course a minister, even if he comes from the CSU, cannot simply forbid, for example, if a hotel owner comes up with the idea of ​​only allowing vaccinated people to stay overnight in his house in the future. This would either require a regulation from the federal states or a federal law. You can do that. Horst Seehofer didn’t say a single word about this.

It is not to be expected that in the next few weeks large groups of over 80-year-olds will want admission to the closed gastronomy because they are now vaccinated. Restaurant operators and takeaway owners will not even think of giving up a currywurst until they have presented a vaccination certificate.

In the meantime it is clear that vaccination will prevent the disease from breaking out. However, it remains uncertain whether these people are no longer infectious, i.e. whether they can no longer infect anyone. Only in the latter case would it make sense at all to make a clear distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated people, i.e. to grant the protected special privileges in everyday life because these no longer pose a threat. However, this would actually divide the country and would mean compulsory vaccination through the back door.

Socially, this would give all those who have been raving about an impending vaccination requirement and the corona dictatorship for months and refuse solidarity with those at risk. Politically, it would be a disaster because the accusation of “breaking one’s word” in the pandemic would immediately and rightly arise. But it is definitely time to start thinking about this topic. But you should be aware of the limits of German ordinances and laws in advance.

If Thailand or the USA decide not to keep their borders open for everyone without proof of vaccination, then Horst Seehofer can only stamp his foot – he cannot do anything about it. It is already foreseeable, however, which people will then be the first to call for the German border to be closed to dangerous, unvaccinated foreigners: it would be the vaccination skeptics from the far right.