W.hen the Uefa Champions League (UCL) begins this Tuesday, it is more uncertain than ever whether there will be a winner at the end of the season. The imponderables are too great: The number of infections is increasing across Europe, national governments and local authorities are taking different measures, and players or entire teams have to be quarantined again and again. Uefa has taken precautions and will evaluate games if necessary without having played. Some encounters are likely to be relocated or postponed to other locations at short notice. The clubs bear the costs.

This means that the participants’ income will be lower than usual. “But the prize money is absolutely existential for the clubs,” says Kieran Maguire, who teaches football finance and accounting at Liverpool University. There are 15.25 million euros for each team that plays in the group stage. “Winning the Champions League can be worth 120 million euros,” says Maguire. Liverpool FC received 111 million euros for the 2019 victory, almost a fifth of its total income. For the Hungarian champion Ferencváros from Budapest, the entry fee corresponds to more than half of the total income of the previous year, calculated the football benchmark team of the auditing company KPMG.

The prize money gives the participants some planning security. Much else is uncertain: The restrictions on the number of viewers are tightening again, which means that revenues are falling. In the 2018/19 season, Borussia Dortmund’s home game revenues averaged 1.87 million euros, according to KPMG. Without spectators and ticket income, every home game now costs one million euros, said managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke at the ZDF sports studio at the weekend. The matchday income suddenly became a cost item: In the 2018/19 season, they accounted for 16 percent of total income for the 20 leading clubs in Europe, according to a report by KPMG competitor Deloitte.

The transfer income has collapsed

But that’s not all: game cancellations cannot be avoided and sponsors therefore demand money back. After all, they pay for the viewer to see their logos and products. In addition, the transfer income, on which many clubs build their business model, has collapsed, only the clubs in the English Premier League have kept their expenditure almost constant. Football scientist Maguire concludes: “The clubs that are most at risk are those that depend on match day and transfer revenues. Portugal is a classic example. The clubs there are dependent on selling players. “

Andrea Sartori, head of the sports department at KPMG, also considers future income, including from broadcasting rights, to be questionable. “Many football clubs are currently in a serious emergency.” He says: “That is why it would be vital for the participating clubs to be able to end the new UCL season, if possible in the current schedule.”

In view of the uncertainty, Uefa has built a buffer into this. Actually, the games of the group phase should go on until December 9th: But the latest possible date for the encounters is now January 28th, 2021. That could make planning in the winter transfer phase more difficult for the clubs concerned.

However, if the number of corona cases increases too much, some clubs will no longer be able to play games, Maguire believes. “The only option would then be to concentrate the football teams in a few places, as in American sport. I don’t think that’s possible. ”The example of Wales could now give the clubs hope, where a lockdown was announced on Monday until November 9th: the professional football clubs are allowed to continue playing.