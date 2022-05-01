Today (1st), in Caxias do Sul, Rio Grande do Sul, the games of the 24th Summer Deaflympics, or Summer Deaflympics, in free translation, were opened. This is the first time that the event takes place in a city in Latin America.

The opening ceremony, with the show “Mãos que Fala” started at 6 pm and is restricted to invited participants and authorities only.

“There are several nuclei involved, and they also go through scenography, light, sound, projections, choreography, in short, that offer a show that touches all senses, reverberating especially that of emotion, seeking to identify and identify the deaf universe. feel the energy of our culture interacting with them”, said the director responsible for the show, Paquito Masiá Herrera.

The disputes take place until May 15, 2022. The event will have the participation of more than 5 thousand athletes from 77 countries.

The live broadcast can be followed by streaming by Deaflympics TV by XPlay, through the Deaflympics TV App or on the Deaflympics and XPlay TV social networks.

More information about the categories, participating athletes and competition schedules is available at site event official.

know more

