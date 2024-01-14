Today, Sunday, a conference began with representatives of approximately 80 countries in the resort of Davos in Switzerland to discuss the future of Ukraine, nearly two years after the current Ukrainian crisis.

During the conference, Kiev presented to national security advisers from countries around the world the “peace formula” proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to end the current crisis.

The event will be held before the start of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos tomorrow, Monday.

Zelensky's 10-point plan, first presented in late 2022, stipulates provisions including paying compensation and providing security guarantees.

“Our determination remains firm in protecting our freedoms,” Andriy Yermak, director of the Ukrainian presidential office, wrote in an article for the Swiss newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

Group photo of participants in the Fourth Ukrainian Peace Formula Conference

Yermack is running the conference in cooperation with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. The director of the presidential office of Kiev continued: “Ukraine cannot be intimidated by bombing.”

He pointed out that the peace formula is not a wish list, but a detailed proposal, stressing that this proposal “will obtain tremendous legitimacy through the effective participation of many countries.”

Yermak said that there were participants from 18 Asian countries, 12 African countries, and six South American countries.

“Countries from the Global South are increasingly participating in our work,” Yermak added on his Telegram account.

Switzerland, which hosts the Ukrainian peace conference and the Davos Forum, said the talks aim to finalize principles “for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine” at the level of national security advisers. She stated, in a statement last week, that those principles must form the basis for the next stages of the peace process.