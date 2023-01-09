SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s 2022/23 soybean harvest reached 0.04% of the total area up to Thursday (5), consultancy AgRural said on Monday, citing that at the same time last year the country had harvested 0.2% of the total crops.

There is a delay in comparison with the previous season, when Brazil had an early start, in view of a lengthening of the cycle in the current season in the west and southwest of Paraná, where the “harvesters were already in action” at the same time last year.

According to a report by AgRural, the cloudy weather at the beginning of the harvest slowed the development of plants in Paraná, one of the main producers in Brazil.

There is no harvest data for the five-year historical average for this season, according to AgRural, which indicates that producers have been seeking to anticipate work in recent years, aiming at a good window for the second harvest, of corn or cotton.

AgRural pointed out that in Rio Grande do Sul, where the planting of the last areas is still in progress, “the hot and dry weather is worrying, but there is still no crop failure”.

“If conditions remain adverse throughout January, however, the productive potential will be reduced”, said the consultancy.

In mid-December, the consultancy had estimated the national harvest at a record 153.6 million tons, said AgRural, anticipating that a new review will be made in mid-January.

CORN

The harvest of the first corn crop of the 2022/23 season, summer corn, reached 2.3% of the cultivated area in south-central Brazil until Thursday, against 3.1% a year ago, according to data by AgRural.

“As usual, the rhythm is driven at this first moment by Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina, states with a more anticipated calendar”, he said.

“In Rio Grande do Sul, especially in the northwest region, the beginning of the harvest confirms the crop failure due to drought, which should get worse if the weather continues to be hot and dry in the State.”

In December, AgRural already reduced the production estimate for corn in Rio Grande do Sul. A new cut will be made in January, he added, without giving details.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora)