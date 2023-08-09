Start of schools | The number of students collapsed in just a few years – it means the countdown for Veera Viksten’s, 12, ancient village school

Small village schools are loved and battles are fought for them in different parts of Finland. In Tammela’s Myllykylä, there is a fear that the end of the school will also be the end of the leisure place.

Here in the tree there was a great lodge war. Bundles of twigs tied together with threads were attached to the narrow-bodied oak, so the wonderfully decorated tree was a sought-after area.

Veera Viksten, 12, relives last school year’s events in the grounds of his more than a hundred-year-old school. On Thursday, the sixth grade starts, Viksten’s last year at the small Myllykylä school in Tammela.

This fall, there are 28 students in the school, from the first to the sixth grade. Viksten is the second oldest student in the school. However, the sixth graders do not boss around unnecessarily, but friendships are formed between people of all ages.

“Nowadays, you don’t even dare to make huts anymore, when they always lead to big hut fights, because one person is in another’s hut. If you haven’t visited the hut for two weeks, then it’s no longer the hut of those people,” says Viksten.

The courtyard circle consists of light yellow wooden houses: one has a gymnasium and a classroom, another has craft classes, and the third has classrooms and a dining area.

At the end of recess, the traditional school bell rings.

Melissa and Veera Viksten in the trees of Myllykylä school yard. During the school year, they build cozy huts. In winter, snow expands the possibilities of architects even more.

Myllykylän the school is the most expensive school unit in Tammela per pupil. Its fate is tied to the completion of the new large school center to be built in the center of Tammela. In 2018, the municipal council decided to merge Myllykylä school with the school in the center.

At the moment, a huge hole is gaping in the yard of the central school center. The old sports hall has been demolished. A completely new school will be built in place of the hall and the buildings that are still in operation, which is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2025.

Then we move from Myllykylä to the center.

Veera Viksten’s little sister Melissa is six years old and has to wait another year before he can actually go to school. Melissa goes to preschool on the other side of Tammela.

Melissa would like to start her studies at Myllykylä school.

“Because it’s just too nice here,” he says.

Veera and Melissa’s parent Fairy tale Viksten has fought for the school. At the beginning of the year, Tammela’s head of education presented to the education board the possibility that Myllykylä school would be abolished already this fall.

The director of cultural affairs justified the matter with economic reasons. According to him, there had been a political discussion on the matter in the council. Together with other parents, Viksten wrote a letter defending the school to the Board of Education. They also collected the names at the address.

The board of education decided that the school will only be closed when the new school center is completely finished.

More than 370 students start at the Tammela school center on Thursday. The school’s old gymnasium has been demolished, as a new gymnasium has been completed next to it. A new school is being built on the site of the old gymnasium. The students of the school center will start their school next to the construction site on Thursday.

Melissa Viksten (right) would like to follow in the footsteps of her big sister Veera (behind) to Myllykylä school.

Fairy tale Viksten according to Myllykylä school is important to the whole village, because in its yard you can skate in winter and play ball in summer. The parents’ club organizes leisure activities, for example discos.

According to Viksten, parents fear that the end of school is also the end of leisure time. Old wooden houses have maintenance costs. Maybe the municipality would sell them.

“It would drive children to the yard of S-market to hang out,” he says.

Battles for village schools are taking place in numerous municipalities in different parts of Finland. Published last year by the Suomen kylät association rescue package for village schools According to

Chop, In 2005, there were still 1,000 schools with less than fifty students in Finland, but last year there were less than 300.

All in all, the number of primary schools has decreased dramatically. In 2005, there were 3,347 elementary schools in operation, while last year the number was only 2,039.

The number of school children is decreasing, especially in regions with a loss of migration, but the number of primary school children in the whole country has not significantly decreased.

In the opinion of the Finnish Villages Association, the centralization of schools can make school work restless. In many areas, children’s journeys to school are also getting longer.

According to the association, there has not been enough research in Finland using statistical methods to determine how much savings school closures actually bring about.

Myllykylän the school principal Ilona Hackzell has come to prepare Thursdays. School transportation and afternoon clubs must be started and lesson schedules must be confirmed.

Hackzell is also a 3rd and 4th grade teacher. In addition to him, two other teachers work at the school. With a small group, information flows well and groups can be combined flexibly.

“I have a great time here. Somehow it feels like we are now enjoying these last years.”

Hackzell started at the school in 2016, when there were still more than double the number of students and five teachers. The number of students has decreased dramatically.

Myllykylä school principal Ilona Hackzell has also been Veera Viksten’s teacher in the lower grades.

At the moment it seems that Melissa gets to attend her first class in Myllykylä. Melissa’s first year is the last at the hundred-year-old school.

He has already tried to infiltrate the Myllykylä students once. Melissa was watching her sister’s spring party when all the students in the school lined up.

Melissa thought that all the guests had to go too, and she lined up to continue the line of first and second. The teacher subtly came to hint that the line was only for schoolchildren.

Satu Viksten believes that after centralization and huge group sizes, at some point we will move to a more decentralized school network and maybe back to village schools. He sees too large groups and schools as one factor that increases school violence.

“In the village school, children are allowed to be children for longer, there is no pressure to grow up.”

According to Viksten, the children have not had to think about make-up, dressing or their external habitus. In a small school, everyone knows each other, and the feeling is safe.

In any case, Veera will be invited by the central school in a year, when he moves to middle school.

“I haven’t really thought about it. But it’s a bit scary, because I’ve never been in one, in any big school,” he says.