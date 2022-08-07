Start of school | There is one question you shouldn’t ask a first grader – Experts advise how to talk to your child about school

From a child it’s not worth asking, Is the start of school exciting?

That’s what he advises Liisa Kilpiäinenproject coordinator of the Illo eskarista ekalle project of the Mannerheim Children’s Welfare Association (MLL).

“It creates a feeling for the child that it should be excited. After all, it’s actually a very logical continuation that you go from school to school,” explains Kilpiäinen.

Instead, the reporter is now asking a person from Espoo From Filip Lainehow the start of school feels.

The future first grader can’t get a whole sentence out when he’s already running around the school yard. He is looking forward to the first day of school – as long as he gets to play football at school.

“Children live so much in the moment that the excitement probably doesn’t come until the night before,” says the mother Jenni Laine.

The parent, on the other hand, can get excited about the start of school already in advance. Fortunately, the trip to school and the school environment are already familiar.

“I guess it feels a bit strange when there are only school children left in the family.”

The school starting is the first step of separating from the child, characterizes the Children’s Commissioner Elina Pekkarinen.

Filip Laine plays soccer, and there are probably going to be teammates in the same class.

According to him, parents are mostly concerned about practical issues and arrangements. For example, they may be worried about traveling to school or navigating the school environment.

However, the concerns are often very child and family specific.

“Often worries are colored by the parent’s own experiences at school. It’s a shame, of course, because the school world has changed a lot over the decades,” says Pekkarinen.

In the capital region schools often have larger numbers of students than daycare centers, says MLL’s Kilpiäinen.

“Parents can be worried about how their own child will fare in a larger school and in a group of children.”

It may happen that the child does not get into the same class with his best friend from preschool. Usually, however, children find new friends and even old acquaintances play in the same recess yard, Kilpiäinen calms down.

According to Pekkarinen, it is of the utmost importance that the parent does not transfer his own worries to the child. The parent should be able to focus on the child and inquire about what excites or worries the child and what feels good.

The school quite a bit of research has been done on fears related to initiation.

“The few studies show that the child is most worried about his friends and whether he will have time to play at school. The concerns related to teaching and practical matters only come third,” says Pekkarinen.

Despite this, even in his own circle of life there are children who are distressed by being late or by the fact that they do not know how to tie their shoelaces or read the clock.

“These things are really scary when you suddenly have to be big and manage by yourself.”

I care and feelings of fear can be triggered by different things. How could a parent best support their child entering school?

“Even though we adults are terribly busy, every day you should ask your child about his school day. The best support is to be ready to listen and answer even difficult questions,” says Pekkarinen.

MLL’s Kilpiäinen advises asking more detailed questions.

“You can ask the child what he did during recess, who he played with or what kind of tasks were done in class,” Kilpiäinen enumerates.

A broad question about how the day went can be too big and difficult for a child.

In addition, Kilpiäinen instructs parents to practice practical things with the child well in advance.

According to his own words, Filip Laine would have been ready to start school some time ago.

A school trip According to the experts, walking should be practiced in different ways. At first, you can walk the route together with your child. Later, the child can be allowed to walk ahead of the parent.

It is good if the child gets to visit the school yard even before the first day of school. That way, he can see what kind of swings and play equipment are waiting there. You should also test opening and closing the front door together.

At the same time, the child should be encouraged that everything is going well and that the child has nothing to fear.

“In general, children adopt routines quickly,” says Kilpiäinen.

“ “You can go on a trip or even go for a drive, and those worries about other things can come up.”

Senior can develop remedies for various problems. If, for example, following the clock is difficult for a child, you can call him when he has to go to school. If, on the other hand, the child is relieved in a stressful situation by, for example, jumping on a piece of jewelry, you can try it.

You should also give instructions on how to act in unexpected situations.

“It’s good to know, for example, whose neighbor’s doorbell you can ring if necessary, so that the child doesn’t panic,” advises Kilpiäinen.

The child may be hiding his own fears and excitement, says Children’s Commissioner Pekkarinen.

Even a small child can instinctively want to protect his parent and appear more lively than he really is. That’s how he tries to please and fulfill his parents’ expectations.

The best way to get a child to open up is during everyday activities. In a safe atmosphere, it is easier for the child to speak directly without the fear that something bad will follow.

“Sitting down and having a conversation doesn’t necessarily work. You can go on a trip or even go for a car ride, and those worries can arise from other things on vacation,” says Pekkarinen.