Everyone aged 12 and older will be invited for a new corona vaccination from mid-September. This is necessary to maintain protection against serious illness. Ideally, everyone will then receive an injection adapted to the omikron variant.

This is what Health Minister Ernst Kuipers (D66) wrote to the House of Representatives on Friday afternoon. Kuipers accepts the advice of the OMT-V. That advisory body met last week to assess who should be invited for a new corona vaccination next autumn.

“The peak of the corona crisis seems to be behind us and vaccination has made an important contribution to that,” Kuipers reports. To maintain the level of care, to keep healthcare accessible and to prevent social burden due to, for example, the loss of personnel, the OMT-V advises starting a new round of vaccinations.”

For many people over sixty, this will be the fifth vaccination against the coronavirus, after the basic series (2 shots), the boost (3rd shot) and repeat vaccination (the 4th).

The GGD had already started recruiting vaccination personnel so that the autumn campaign can start with 300,000 vaccinations per week and can be quickly increased to 500,000 vaccinations per week.

Boost and repeat shots are necessary, according to experts, to maintain the defensive wall, the protection provided by vaccinations decreases over time. According to the latest RIVM report, the recent repeat shot for people over 60 protects 77 percent against hospitalization and 80 percent against ICU admission. But people who only received the basic series of vaccinations last year are hardly protected against this, the RIVM notes.

Lower vaccination rate

Lower vaccination rate

Incidentally, the willingness to vaccinate decreases the longer the virus circulates and mutates into milder variants. The turnout for the first injections at the beginning of 2021 was still over 80 percent among all adults, while just over half of the invited people over 60 went for a repeat shot last spring. In recent weeks, the elderly from the target group received a reminder to still get the vaccination.

An employee puts a booster shot from Moderna at the vaccination location of the GGD Brabant Zuidoost. © Rob Engelaar

