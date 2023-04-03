Surreal climate at the Castellani di Empoli where the postponement between Empoli and Lecce is scheduled. While the Salento players stroll around the field in their uniforms, the Tuscan ones are blocked in slippers with a ban on entering their dressing room which has suffered an electrical problem caused, apparently, by a socket. In the blue-and-white rooms, a strong smell of burning was immediately felt which also spread throughout the stadium. The firefighters intervened promptly, but, at the moment, authorization to enter the locker room has not yet been given. The Serie A League has formalized the new match schedule: kick-off at 19.30.