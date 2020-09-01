September 1 head of the Arkhangelsk region Alexander Tsybulsky personally congratulated students of gymnasium №3 on the beginning of the new academic year. In this educational institution, a unique educational project for Pomorie is being implemented, according to which students from different schools are recruited into the specialized Rosneft-class.

The career guidance mission of Rosneft-class is quite obvious – schoolchildren, for example, are introduced to the professions of the oil industry. Pupils also study in depth the disciplines of the physics and mathematics cycle.

“Today we are talking about the creation of scientific and educational centers that will help you choose your professional path already at school,” said Tsybulsky, speaking to the students of the gymnasium.

In his opinion, Rosneft-class is a wonderful example of how a company, starting from school, prepares highly qualified professionals. “I think the project deserves attention. In fact, children – pupils of the 10th and 11th grades – are already beginning to understand what they have a penchant for, to receive additional education, to see their perspective. The knowledge and the opportunities that participation in this project opens up for them – they are unprecedented, – added the head of the region.

Arkhangelsk Region and Rosneft recently signed a long-term cooperation agreement. Among the priority projects is the development of education. These are, first of all, the “Rosneft-class” system, for which there is already ten years of experience, and joint projects with the Northern Arctic Federal University named after Lomonosov, which may become one of the company’s scientific platforms. On the basis of these training centers, Rosneft is implementing a corporate program in the region according to the school-university-enterprise system. Dozens of young specialists are already working at the facilities of RN-Arkhangelsknefteprodukt, who have passed all stages of specialized education.

Rosneft classes are part of the pre-university training of schoolchildren as part of the formation of the company’s young reserve. They are created in the regions where Rosneft operates on the basis of educational organizations. Education involves an in-depth study of technical disciplines and motivates students to continue their education at universities in engineering. After receiving diplomas of higher education, the best graduates are employed at enterprises within the perimeter of PJSC NK Rosneft.

Today Rosneft-Classes operate in 27 regions. About three thousand schoolchildren are trained in the advanced program.