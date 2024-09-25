White House says it sees no interest from Putin in DNSV dialogue

The White House National Security Council’s Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said that the administration of US President Joe Biden sees Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s interest in resuming negotiations to extend the Russian-American Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START).

He doesn’t seem interested. John KirbyCoordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House National Security Council

The administration official also said China is investing in strategic weapons development in the absence of an agreement similar to the Russian-American one.

In June, Biden signed new guidelines on the conditions for Washington to use nuclear weapons. As the White House explained, increasing the arsenal and raising the level of combat readiness of the United States in the nuclear sphere will allow a return to dialogue on arms control with Russia and China.

On March 1, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended Moscow’s participation in the New START Treaty. He noted that in order to continue to cooperate under the treaty, Moscow needs to understand how NATO countries with nuclear weapons will account for their strategic arsenals.

Related materials:

US ready to resume talks with Russia on START for security

The United States is ready to resume negotiations with Russia on a new Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, Kirby said.

Asked about the possibility of resuming negotiations, he said the New START was important because it would make both countries “more secure.”

He made the world a safer place, which is why the United States would like to stay in it. Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House National Security Council

In August, US Senator Ben Cardin expressed the opinion that Washington would extend the New START Treaty with Moscow, but not anytime soon. According to him, “there is a need to reduce” the number of weapons around the world, “especially nuclear weapons.”

Related materials:

The State Duma named the conditions for resuming dialogue

Russia is ready to develop relations and continue dialogue with the United States on the START Treaty, but on terms that suit not only Washington, but also Moscow. This was stated by the head of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrei Kartapolov.

They can say whatever they want, we announced our conditions long ago, we are ready to develop relations and are ready to continue the dialogue on START on mutually acceptable terms. Andrey Kartapolov Chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee

In June, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that the US proposal to discuss with Russia an analogue of the New START Treaty was the ravings of a madman, and that the American politicians putting forward such a proposal were “cynical creatures.”

The New START treaty entered into force in 2011. Under its terms, countries must reduce their nuclear arsenals to 700 intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and heavy bombers, 1,550 warheads, and 800 deployed and non-deployed launchers.

Russian and US Presidents Dmitry Medvedev and Barack Obama signed it for ten years with the option to extend it for another five. In 2021, Moscow and Washington extended the agreement for the maximum possible term, but in 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin suspended the country’s participation in the agreement. At the same time, the Kremlin noted that it would continue to comply with the terms of the document and was ready to return to negotiations on the renewal of the START.