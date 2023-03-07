Start | Finnwatch: Alko’s wines use grapes from farms with several serious deficiencies in South Africa

The organization says that the farm’s grapes are used, for example, in the production of Pearly Bay and Kuronen Red. Alko finds the complaints really worrying.

Moldy residential buildings and shack villages, wages insufficient to live on, occupational safety deficiencies and name-calling. The non-governmental organization Finnwatch reports that it has observed many human rights violations in Alko’s South African procurement chains.

In its report published on Tuesday, the organization talks about, among other things, poor living conditions, discrimination in hiring and hiring, deficiencies in occupational health and safety, and inappropriate behavior. For the report, employees from farms where cultivated grapes are used in the production of 11 wines from Alko’s standard selection have been interviewed.

Finnwatch investigator Anu Kultalahti describes South Africa in the organization’s press release as a risky country for wine production, where there are problems with the implementation of workers’ rights. According to the report, for example, apartheid-era racial segregation still affects how management treats employees.

“They treat employees unequally. Some are favored at the expense of others. When spraying chemicals, someone gets the protective gear and the other doesn’t, depending on whether they like you or not,” the report quotes one employee as saying.

Start considers the grievances and human rights violations found by Finnwatch to be really worrying, director of selection and procurement Anu Koskinen says to STT.

“These are really serious issues and all in all, serious accusations that must also be taken seriously. We care about the people working in our supply chain and their well-being.”

According to Koskinen, Alko will go together with its suppliers to find solutions to problems and grievances. At the same time, problems in the production of wines from South Africa are unfortunately not surprising, says Koskinen.

“It has already been known that South Africa is one of the most challenging countries in terms of social responsibility. Many measures have been taken before, including audits, trainings and various certifications. They were made for this very reason, to ensure the fulfillment of employees’ rights.”

According to Koskinen, progress has been made in recent years, thanks to extensive cooperation. He hopes that the issues that have now come to light will not characterize the entire South African market.

Finnwatch says that Alko has updated its responsibility requirements and started last fall to require its suppliers to carry out a due diligence process regarding human rights. However, according to the report, suppliers do not meet the requirements.

“Some of the wine importers clearly had no idea what was expected of them,” Kultalahti points out in the press release.

For the report, Finnwatch says that it has sent a survey to four of Alko’s suppliers to find out their responsibility practices. Amka Finland, Arvid Nordquist Finland, Hartwall and Hedon received the survey. According to the report, suppliers have in practice outsourced responsibility monitoring to certification and audit systems, which Finnwatch describes as low quality.

“As a key shortcoming, Finnwatch points out that the employees of the wineries or their representatives are not involved in responsibility monitoring or heard in a meaningful way. Without their consultation, companies cannot credibly assess the effects of their own measures,” the release says.

Despite the problems it has observed, Finnwatch does not advise consumers to boycott South African wines. The organization advises to preferably choose fair trade organic wines, which it considers to be the best options socially and ecologically.

Finnwatch thanks Alko for the cooperation agreement signed in 2020, which includes the International Union of Food Production, Agriculture, Hotel and Restaurant Workers IUF and the Service Trade Union PAM. The goal of the agreement is to act as a tool in handling complaints related to working life rights and promoting dialogue. Its implementation began in South Africa in January.

“Due to its monopoly position, Alko has a special responsibility for how the wines produced in Finland are sold”, emphasizes Kultalahti.

Alko becomes aware of it. According to Koskinen, Alko’s responsible procurement operating model is based on the principle of continuous improvement. When deficiencies are detected with an operator, Alko agrees to correct the deficiencies.

“This is what we are now going to do based on this report as well. It is essential that the operator has the desire and ability to correct the grievances. Later, we have to verify that things have progressed.”

The situation of local employees will not improve if Alko decides to immediately stop purchasing products. From the employees’ point of view, it is better to try to fix things, says Koskinen.