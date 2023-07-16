The Emirates Foundation for School Education announced the availability of school uniforms for the academic year 2023-2024, for government schools, as of yesterday (Saturday), through about 50 sales outlets, affiliated with the “LuLu Hypermarket” group distributed in various regions of the country, or through the group’s website.

The Foundation provided a “barcode” that the student or his guardian can scan the code and purchase school uniforms electronically.

The institution has set several controls for the school uniform and the external appearance of students during school hours, most notably that all students must wear the school uniform according to the approved design for each episode, and care must be taken to wear the school uniform in its elegant, tidy and clean appearance. The students of the third cycle must also cover their heads by wearing a “black shawl” with the school uniform, according to the approved design, and students must wear white clothes under the Emirati kandura, while they are committed to wearing a “scarf” with formal or sports shoes.

The official uniform for kindergarten (boys) consists of a white shirt with the organization’s logo, short navy pants and long plain navy pants, and the sports uniform is a white sports shirt with short sleeves with the logo, and short or long sports pants, and the prices of the pieces range between 23 and 43 dirhams.

As for the kindergarten uniform (for girls), it consists of a white shirt with the logo and long pants, and the athlete has a navy blue shirt with short sleeves with the logo and long pants.

The official and sports school uniforms for students of grades one to eight vary, whether formal or sports, and between male and female students, while the prices of the uniforms for students of these grades (the second cycle) range between 32 and 59 dirhams.

As for the approved uniform for the students of the third cycle, it includes a white kandura, a white headband, a white shirt with short sleeves and long sports pants for male students. As for the female students’ uniform, it includes a formal white shirt with long sleeves with the logo, a long apron and a long skirt or wide long pants, and the sports uniform consists of A navy shirt with long or short sleeves, with the logo, and long pants.

The prices of the third episode costume ranged between 35 and 66 dirhams, and the Foundation noted that the costume prices do not include value-added tax.

Sales outlets are distributed over the emirates of the country, with 19 outlets in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, six in Dubai, eight in Sharjah, two outlets in Ajman and Umm Al Quwain, three outlets in Ras Al Khaimah, four in Fujairah, and one outlet in each of the areas of Al Sila, Al Waqn and Delma Island. and three in the Al-Qua’ area.