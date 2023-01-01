The terms and conditions document for the “unemployment insurance” system for workers and employees of the federal and private government sectors, which entered into force at the beginning of this year, stated that insurance companies will start disbursing the first unemployment compensation payments, for eligible workers, as of January. 2024, after 12 consecutive months have passed from the participation of the insured in the insurance system.

While the document, of which «Emirates Today» obtained a copy, specified 10 main conditions for the entitlement of the insured to pay compensation, the most important of which is the absence of interruption in the subscription for a period of more than three consecutive months, and the proof of the insured being unemployed for a reason other than his resignation, noting that the insurance certificate It is considered canceled if the worker fails to pay contributions for 90 days, while all paid installments are “non-refundable”.

In detail, the Dubai Insurance Company, representing the seven insurance pool companies contracting with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, will start, as of today, receiving applications for compulsory participation in the unemployment insurance system from workers in all federal and private government sectors (citizens and residents), which It provides financial compensation to the insured for a period of three months, in the event that he leaves work for involuntary or non-disciplinary reasons, equivalent to 60% of the value of the salary he was receiving at his employer.

A few days ago, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, issued Federal Decree Law No. 13 of 2022 regarding unemployment insurance, which guarantees the availability of income for a limited period for the insured during his period of unemployment until alternative job opportunities are available in accordance with the provisions of this. The decree-law, enhancing the competitiveness of Emirati cadres in the labor market and providing an umbrella of social protection, in order to ensure the continuity of a decent life for them and their families, until alternative job opportunities are available, and attracting and preserving the best global talents of skilled labor in the labor market in the country to reach a competitive knowledge economy.

According to the terms and conditions of the unemployment insurance policy, of which Emirates Today obtained a copy, the insured is entitled to the insurance coverage stipulated in this policy after 12 months have passed from the date of subscription (which is available from today), provided that there is no interruption in the subscription. For more than three months, which means that it is possible to start disbursing unemployment compensation to the beneficiaries, as of January 2024, indicating that there are two cases for the insurer’s obligation to provide insurance coverage to end. upon him in the State, and the second upon the death of the insured.

With regard to the obligation to pay insurance premiums, the document indicated that if it was agreed to pay the insurance premium in specific payments linked to a schedule (monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual), then the insured must commit to paying the due payments according to the agreed schedule. And a maximum of 90 days from the due date of the payment, as the insurance certificate is considered null in the event that the insured fails to pay any payment due for more than 90 days from its due date, and the insured bears all fines and penalties according to the legislation in force, because he is considered to have stopped participating in this Case.

She indicated that the insured is not obligated to pay the rest of the insurance premiums for the insurance period, in the event of cancellation of the insurance and re-subscription after the cancellation, with the exception of the sums due for the period of non-payment prior to the cancellation of the insurance certificate, and the insured is not obligated to pay the insurance premiums following the end of the compensation period in the event The end of the labor relationship, noting that no part of the paid insurance premium is returned in the event of cancellation of the insurance certificate.

According to the document, the insured is obligated to pay the overdue insurance premiums in the event of canceling the complaint of interruption from work by restoring the labor relationship or canceling the work permit, within a period not exceeding three months. Effective, pointing out that in the event of any change to the wage of the basic worker recorded in the employment contract (increase), the insured, at his request, will pay the increase over the previous insurance premiums.

The insurance policy specified 10 main conditions or criteria for the insured to be entitled to unemployment compensation, the first of which is that the subscription period should not be less than 12 consecutive months in the unemployment insurance system (provided that there is no interruption in the subscription for a period of more than three consecutive months), and the second, that it be The insured is committed to paying all insurance premiums according to the periodicity specified by him, as well as proving that the insured has been unemployed for a reason other than his resignation, in addition to that the insured has not been dismissed from his work for disciplinary reasons in accordance with the provisions of the legislation in force to regulate labor relations for workers in the private sector and human resources for employees in the private sector. The federal government, and that the claim be submitted within 30 days from the date of termination of the employment relationship or the decision on the labor complaint referred to the judiciary.

The insurance policy indicated that the sixth condition for entitlement to insurance against unemployment is that the insured worker does not have an existing complaint about his absence from work, and the seventh, that the claim for compensation is not by fraud or fraud, or if it turns out that the establishment in which he works is fictitious. And eighth, that the loss of work should not be the result of non-peaceful strikes or work stoppages, whether or not harm resulted from them, and that the insured should be present in the country legally, and finally, that the loss of work should not be based on the state’s declaration of an emergency.

Contributions of workers with “commission”

The insurance policy stated that the monthly insurance coverage shall be on a monthly basis at 60% of the basic wage or salary, calculated on the basis of the average basic wage for the last six months preceding the unemployment, and disbursed for a maximum of three months for each claim from the date of unemployment. Provided that the value of the monthly compensation does not exceed 10 thousand dirhams for the first category, and does not exceed 20 thousand dirhams for the second category, indicating that it is permissible for the worker who works under the “commission system” to choose the subscription category, in the event that the basic wage in the offer and the work contract is not specified. the value.

She pointed out that the maximum period of compensation is three months for each claim, provided that the compensation period does not exceed 12 months during the entire period of service of the insured in the labor market in the country, noting that in the event that the insured exhausts the maximum compensation limit set for three months during the period of the insurance certificate, Whether it is through a single claim or several claims, the insurance certificate is considered canceled, while in the event that the insured exhausts the maximum amount of compensation, during the period of the insurance certificate, he is obligated to subscribe for another 12 consecutive months, before submitting a new claim, and this condition does not apply in If the insured receives less than the maximum compensation (three months).