Mexico City- At its most recent developer event, Apple revealed new features coming to its devices, including Universal Control, which would allow users to use the same keyboard, mouse or trackpad to work on the Mac and iPad at the same time. weather.

Starting this week, the Cupertino, California company has enabled Universal Control in the developer beta versions of macOS Monterey 12.3 and iPadOS 15.4.

What does it consist of? According to a description in macOS Monterey, Universal Control will work when connecting more than one Mac or iPad at a time.

The user will be able to move the cursor from the Mac to the iPad, write on the computer and see how the text appears on the iPad, as well as drag and drop content from one Mac to another, without a cable in between.

In this way, users could use the iPad as a secondary screen, expanding their work area to create, study or collaborate with greater comfort, without having to link or unlink accessories.

How can I test Universal Control? If you want to be a member of the Apple Developer Program, which allows developers to test new features of iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple TV or Apple Watch in betas, then you must go to https://developer.apple.com /programs/enroll/.

You can register individually or with your company or organization, by accepting the terms and conditions of the program.

Once your account is approved in the Apple Developer Program, you will be able to download macOS and iPadOS updates with the latest features.

When you first connect your Mac and iPad by moving the pointer to the edge of the screen, you’ll see the icon for the device you’re connecting from.

For desktop Macs where you want to permanently configure Universal Control, as a workspace setting with iMac and MacBook, you can set it to work with Universal Control continuously in Displays System Preference.

If at least one device is portable, like an iPad or MacBook, you’ll need to reconnect by tapping the device in range, this will happen every time it’s been moved or put to sleep.

If you want to organize your devices after you connect them, you can do so at any time in Display Preferences, just like you would with an external display.

This makes the pointer move smoothly between screens without suddenly jumping up or down.

It’s also useful if, for example, you have a hot corner set to “Sticky Note” and you don’t want that part of the border to be used for the Universal Control.