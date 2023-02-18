It’s never too late for start a business own and doing it after 50 is possiblejust follow some tips and use the advantages that age offers

Being an entrepreneur at age 50 or olderIt is a possible dream. Age is not an impediment to starting a business and achieving success. More and more older people decide to venture into a new idea, exploiting their experience, knowledge and contacts.

And it is that, in recent times, the concept of oldpreneureither senior entrepreneur, which refers to those people who decide starting a business after age 50 with the aim of achieving financial independence, an idea that is increasingly present in society.

We recommend you read:

That is why we want to share some advantages and tips to undertake at age 50 and over, and succeed. Keep in mind that, although there are myths around age as an impediment, the reality is that the older you are, the more experience, knowledge and networks they have.

Advantages and tips to undertake at 50 and over

There are several advantages for people over 50 who want to start a businessBecause their years make it easier for them to get to know the market, they also have experience, a network of firm contacts and a stable investment thanks to the savings acquired.

To venture into entrepreneurship, it is recommended, first, plan the project; besides, it is necessary to lose the fear of failure and trust what you have learned; It is also advisable to look for a business that they are passionate about, it is not about “discovering the black thread”, but about starting from a place that you know and are passionate about.

In addition, it is necessary to change the mentality about money Because, surely you have been saving to have a stable old age, but under the mattress it will not generate more resources.

Another thing to keep in mind is Calculate costs before price, that will allow you to make a profit and not fail in the attempt; Also, look for a reliable partner or partners with a diverse team to complement your ideas and viewpoints.

As you see, starting at 50 and over is not that complicated Proof of this is that a study by the Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico indicates that 18 percent of the ventures have people between the ages of 46 and 55 as founders and 8 percent are oldpreneur.

This is reflected in examples such as that of Sam Walton, founder of Wal-Mart at the age of 44; John Pemberton, a 55-year-old chemist and pharmacist who invented Coca-Cola; Colonel Sanders, over 60, creator of the Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise, and Ray Kroc, 53, who together with Richard and Maurice McDonald founded McDonald’s.

In conclusion, starting a business at age 50 or older can be a great opportunity to achieve success. The time, experience, contacts and knowledge acquired over the years can be the key to the success of a business.