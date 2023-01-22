The ‘play-in’ solved by fast track against Pinar Karsiyaka saved what would have been a disappointment, leaving Europe only in January in what was the return to the Champions League three years later. Not the fact of losing to the Turkish team, a favorite that has come a long way and, as he demonstrated against UCAM, has a quality that is inversely proportional to the chemistry of his dressing room. Match point saved, it is time for the ‘top 16’ prior to the quarterfinals, before the ‘Final Four’.

This new group phase will begin tomorrow with the visit of UCAM to the current champion, a Tenerife (the other rivals will be Bilbao and Darüssafaka) that already won the Champions League in its inaugural season, 2016-17, and will be presented to the appointment after entering as seed in the Copa del Rey. Finding the sand in the first of those two challenges in January that would mark the season with that ‘top 16’, here it was the lime for Sito Alonso’s men.

The Murcians are left out of the KO tournament for one victory, but that counts as two, since they have dragged a damning ‘basket-average’ throughout the first round, one on which those from Sito set their short-term goals: to be capable of competing in each game regardless of the field and the rival, making the Palace a fortress and finding more solid rotations.

Tenerife, the first stumbling block for the Murcians in a second phase of the Champions League in which they will also face Bilbao and Darüssafaka



And it is that the difference in points will also be a differentiating factor for the ‘playoff’, the final objective of UCAM, and for the one that is broken by the individual, that is, we face them directly between those involved. The other teams that have finished with eight victories in the first round beat UCAM: Bilbao (99-81), Breogán (70-84) and Obradoiro (80-84). On Sunday, receiving Baskonia at the Palacio, a second round begins in which it will be key to recover the best version of Trice, Jordan and Pustovyi.