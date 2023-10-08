‘Welcome to Wrexham’ is a documentary series that tells the story of the Wrexham A.F.C.a Welsh football club, in England’s promotion tournament and which was acquired by acclaimed actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The interpreters show the difficult route they had to travel to run a sports institution, as well as the day-to-day life of the players and coaching staff, who will be the architects of achieving the glory that Hollywood stars want to achieve, but, this time, very far from the recording studios.

If you want to know when the series will be available and where you can see the route to the consecration of the WrexhamIn the following note we will tell you all the details so that you do not miss anything of this exciting and inspiring story.

When does the second season of ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ premiere?

The new installment of the documentary series about the Wrexham A.F.C. will premiere on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. During its first season, production covered the entire process of purchasing the club by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. In addition, it tells what the new owners had to go through to recover the identity of the institution and thus gain the trust of all the fans, who, although they were excited about their arrival, were also worried about the future of the team.

In its second installment, the series will focus on the new season and will aim to achieve promotion to the fourth division of England, after many years without being able to participate in professional football in that country. However, the dream would not stop there, since the owners expressed their desire to take the club founded in 1872 to the Premier Leaguethe highest division of the European country and one of the best leagues in the world.

Where to watch season 2 of ‘Welcome to Wrexham’?

The second season of ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ can be seen through the platform Star+, in which, in addition, you will have the complete 18 episodes of its first installment. This new part of the series will consist of 15 chapters, which will be broadcast one per week, with Wednesdays as the launch day.

To be able to enjoy the new adventure of the Welsh team you only need an account for the aforementioned service, but, if you don’t have one, you can access their entire catalog for a price that ranges between 10 and 20 dollars per month, depending on the country in which you live. you find.

In the documentary you can see Wrexham's path in its search for the long-awaited promotion to the fourth division. Photo: Star+

What is ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ about?

“’Welcome to Wrexham’ will talk about the dreams and people of the working class of Wrexham, North Wales, as two film stars take ownership of the city’s historic but losing football club. From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, from the office to the pub, ‘Welcome To Wrexham’ will follow Rob and Ryan’s crash course in club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a city that count with two actors to bring some hope and change to a community that could need it,” says the synopsis provided by Sensacine.