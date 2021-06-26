Esther herrera

Monterrey / 06.26.2021 05:26:30

David Lee arrived from Tijuana after living 11 years, just when he started the Samsung company in that border city.

“I arrived in Mexico and saw the opportunity with Samsung to support them in hiring personnel.”

That same outsourcing scheme was replicated in Nuevo León when the arrival of Kia Motors was announced.

In addition, from the contractor company, he opened a restaurant with typical food and exclusively for Koreans in San Pedro Garza García.

Lee mentioned that with the pandemic he had to close the restaurant and set up a dark kitchen in the area of ​​the Tecnológico de Monterrey, a Korean food business, with home delivery and for the entire public. _