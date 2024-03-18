Instead of a car hotel, you can also store your own collection with this house in Haarlem.

Running a home-based business has its advantages. You can always eat your sandwich at home for lunch and never have to deal with traffic jams again. Delicious! If you are still looking for a fun challenge, we have this house for you, a stone's throw from the center of Haarlem.

Autohotel Haarlem

This is a spacious apartment with a business space of 473 square meters. The latter is of course particularly interesting. You can make it private by parking cars there, but this is an excellent opportunity to start a car hotel for residents of Haarlem.

Car enthusiasts also live in the historic city. That hobby is difficult to carry out with parking permits and where are you even going to find the space. Well, by renting a spot in this non-existent car hotel in Haarlem! You just have to find someone who will buy the apartment including business space. The total area of ​​the plot is 928 square meters. No shortage of space.

So much space in the heart of Haarlem naturally comes at a price. The asking price of this whole is one almost two million euros on Funda. Ouch! That does make sense. On the other hand: you have a beautiful building in a good location with business opportunities. Several cars can be parked inside the garage and there is room for another nine cars outside. If all those customers of yours pay you every month for the parking space, the mortgage is also covered. You have to think in possibilities, right?

As you might expect, the garage was used as a car company in the past. It is now empty with plenty of parking space for vehicles and there is also an office for the administration. For 1.99 million euros you can call yourself the owner of this non-existent car hotel in Haarlem.

