The West’s weapons are proving indispensable in the Ukraine war. In Great Britain, Ukrainians are being trained in the use of the Starstreak missile.

Kiev – The Ukrainian army announced on July 23 that another unit of soldiers is in the UK to train in the use of the “Starstreak” missiles. Ukraine War It is common practice to train Ukrainian soldiers in European countries in the use of Western weapons. Ukrainians have been stationed in Germany on a number of occasions to learn how to use the Leopard 1 A5 battle tank, for example.

The British are also training the Ukrainians in the handling of the British Starstreak HVM anti-aircraft missile. “The Starstreak missile flies at more than three times the speed of sound and can hit a target multiple times thanks to its three arrow-like projectiles,” the Ukrainian General Staff said. Facebook The training with the British weapon should better prepare the Ukrainian recruits to defend Ukrainian airspace against the Russians, the article continues.

It is precisely the training of Ukrainian soldiers in Western countries that gives the Kiev army, in combination with the modern technology of the NATO-Weapons a decisive advantage against Russia. The Starstreak missiles were also in use at the beginning of the Ukraine war. At that time, the Ukrainian soldiers in Eastern Europe were taught how to use the weapon by the British military, as the Kyiv Independent reported.

Britain’s ultra-modern Starstreak missile in action in Ukraine war

In April 2022, Ukraine managed to shoot down a Russian Mi-28 helicopter with the British weapon. British Colonel Graham Taylor described the weapon as “devastating” and “powerful”. The Starstreak anti-aircraft missile is portable and designed to intercept enemy fighter jets and aircraft at short range. In addition to the British variant, the American FIM-92 Stinger is also in use on the Ukrainian front.

The principle of how the rocket works is simple: three arrow-like bolts made of tungsten are attached to the front of the rocket engine. Once fired, the projectile accelerates to Mach 3 (approx. 3700 km/h) and maneuvers the rocket to the target using laser guidance. Shortly before the projectile hits, the tungsten darts detach from the rocket engine and strike. Since tungsten has a very high density, the material is particularly suitable for breaking through the target’s armor. The darts also have a built-in explosive charge that detonates in the target, like the Kyiv Independent further reported.

Where Putin relies on quantity in the Ukraine war, Ukraine can counter with quality

Since the British military has sent its stockpile of Starstreak missiles to Ukraine, The British start production again the high-speed missile. Due to the extremely high speed of the weapon system, the target often has no time to react. And unlike the American equivalent, the Stinger missile, which uses infrared to guide it to its target, the laser system of the Starstreak missiles cannot be outwitted with flares, as the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Starstreak missiles are just one of many Western weapons available to Ukraine in the war against Russia. Where the Russian autocrat Wladimir Putin While Russia relies on quantity, Ukraine can shine with quality thanks to Western support. And Russia’s supply of Soviet weapons is also finite. (sure)