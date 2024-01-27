A stars and stripes motorcycle

At the end of 2023, on the occasion of the announcement of the team's arrival in MotoGP Trackhouse had presented a 'draft' of livery with strong references to the US flag and this morning – Italian time – the overseas team removed the veils from the final colors of the Aprilia RS-GPs which will be entrusted to the confirmed Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez.

In profile, in fact, the 'motif' of the flag develops from the 'mudguard' to the fairing 'Stars & Stripes' with stars on a blue background and red and white stripes. As far as sponsors are concerned, the Sterilgarda brand – linked to Max Biaggi – finds ample space and GoPro is also noticeable on the fork.

The Trackhouse team thus strengthens the US 'colony' in MotoGP, a category which plans to double the events on American soil in addition to the Austin, Texas stage. The new number one of Dorna's commercial aspects, Dan Rossomondoin fact has the support of the participants for 'American expansion' of which the arrival of the Trackhouse team is a further step.

In 2023 the RNF team – of which Trackhouse took over – was unable to achieve great results also because the top rider Miguel Oliveira was hit by bad luck, suffering numerous injuries due to mistakes that were not his – he was knocked down by Marc Marquez in Portugal and by Fabio Quartararo in Spain at Jerez – but few in the paddock have any doubts about the potential of Oliveira and on the talent of Raul Fernandez, who will be able to capitalize on the experience gained in 2023 astride the Aprilia RS-GP.