During the event Slitherine Next was presented Wash planetthe first paid DLC from Starship Troopers: Terran Command, the real-time strategy dedicated to the well-known franchise. At the same time, the update calendar free of 2023.

Meanwhile let’s see the trailer by Lava Planet:

In the short video the new setting is shown, that is a planet characterized by volcanoes and lava excrescences. Here too the war between humans and arachnids will be renewed, increasingly ruthless. The DLCs Lava planet doesn’t have a release date yet.

As for the calendar of free updates, let’s see which ones content will introduce: the scenario editor with the addition of support for the Steam Workshop; extended control groups; the objectives; a new game mode focused on replayability; new challenge missions; leaderboards for challenge missions. The Lava Planet DLC should arrive after the first three contents.

The Starship Troopers: Terran Command update calendar

For the rest, we remind you that Starship Troopers: Terran Command is a real-time strategy game available for PC. If you want more information, read our review.