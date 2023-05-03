Offworld Industries developers have announced the Early Access start date Of Starship Troopers: Extermination. It will be available on PC, via Steam, from May 17th priced at $24.99.

According to the details shared by the development team, early access will allow developers to get valuable feedback from players as they prepare the game for version 1.0. It is also specified that the price of early access will be increased in the coming months, as new content is added.

Starship Troopers: Extermination is one first person shooter with cooperative multiplayer where up to 16 players team up using operators of different classes in large-scale battles. The game includes a ping communication system to call points of interest even without a microphone. It will be possible to create fortifications, walls and towers on the spot using the resources available to repel insectoid enemies.

Players will be able to choose between three different classes, Assault, Support and Defense, each with its own characteristics, specialties and exclusive equipment. At the launch of early access it will be possible to face five different types of Arachnids and in a huge map divided into five zones.