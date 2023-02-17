On the occasion of the IGN Fan Fest 2023, the development studio Offworld Industries has released a new trailer Of Starship Troopers: Exterminationto show the again gameplay of the game.
The video is a quick montage of game sequences, in which we can see different clashes against aliens and learn what the fundamental systems will be. Let’s re-read the official description to find out more:
“Starship Troopers: Extermination pits up to 12 players in the fight against the Arachnid menace in this co-op first-person shooter. Gear up and send to a distant front as a soldier in the Deep Space Vanguard, an elite special forces group within the mobile infantry. It’s up to teams like yours to battle hundreds of bloodthirsty insectoid aliens and reclaim fallen colonies for the Federation. The only good bug is a dead bug!“, reads the official description.
“No soldier is alone. As soon as the Dropship hits the ground, your trusty Morita assault rifle and fellow Deep Space Vanguard Troopers are all that will keep you alive as you explore the hostile surface of planet Valaka. Work together to complete objectives, acquire resources, build and defend a base, then flee to the extraction point together.”
Characteristics
- Cooperative gameplay: 12 players can team up in teams of four to defend their base, complete objectives, gather resources, and try to kill every Bug in sight.
- Three playable classes: Choose from Assault, Support, and Defense classes to best suit your playstyle and support the rest of your squad.
- Build defenses: Build walls, towers, ammo stations, and more using resources acquired from planetary refineries.
- Class progression system: Unlock new weapons, gear, and perks for each class to become an elite fighter in the Outer Space Vanguard.
- Five unique insect types: Encounter bug enemies Drone, Warrior, Gunner, Plasma Grenadier, and Tiger Elite during planetary missions at the launch of Early Access.
- Increased levels of infestation – Increasing insect threat levels during missions bring bigger and more dangerous enemies into battle.
- Large-scale battles: A huge map with five unique zones and swarm-based combat with hundreds of enemy insects on screen gives the feeling of an engulfing planetary war.
- War: Recapture bases and refineries, destroy beehives, and complete a variety of secondary objectives to wrest control of the map from the insect menace.
- Ping system: communication is key! The “Ping” system gives players a quick and easy way to call out points of interest, objectives, incoming enemies, and more to teammates.
