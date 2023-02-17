On the occasion of the IGN Fan Fest 2023, the development studio Offworld Industries has released a new trailer Of Starship Troopers: Exterminationto show the again gameplay of the game.

The video is a quick montage of game sequences, in which we can see different clashes against aliens and learn what the fundamental systems will be. Let’s re-read the official description to find out more:

“Starship Troopers: Extermination pits up to 12 players in the fight against the Arachnid menace in this co-op first-person shooter. Gear up and send to a distant front as a soldier in the Deep Space Vanguard, an elite special forces group within the mobile infantry. It’s up to teams like yours to battle hundreds of bloodthirsty insectoid aliens and reclaim fallen colonies for the Federation. The only good bug is a dead bug!“, reads the official description.

“No soldier is alone. As soon as the Dropship hits the ground, your trusty Morita assault rifle and fellow Deep Space Vanguard Troopers are all that will keep you alive as you explore the hostile surface of planet Valaka. Work together to complete objectives, acquire resources, build and defend a base, then flee to the extraction point together.”

Characteristics