Spacex, the Aerospace Company of Elon Musk, has decided to cancel the attempt to launch the eighth test flight of its Megacohete Starship. The reason: less than 60 minutes from the scheduled time of takeoff, the first stage, Super Heavy, its ‘monster’ with 33 Raptor engines responsible for raising this giant of 120 meters, has registered a failure that engineers have not been able to resolve in the following minutes.

Thus, the company has chosen to postpone the launch 24 hours, which will foreseeably resume at the same time of Tuesday (about 17.30 local time in Boca Chica, Texas, at the Spacex facilities; at the edge of midnight in the case of Spain).

The eighth test of the Starship Rocket is focused on getting the milestones that could not be achieved in the previous test, a test that although it achieved the recovery to the flight of Super Heavy, recorded the explosion of the upper stage, Ship, with the fall of remains over the Turkish islands and Caicos, an archipelago of the Atlantic Ocean.

Specifically, this time we will try to leave a useful load in space (some models with the same weight and size as the Starlink satellites, the constellation of Spacex), as well as carrying out different experiments oriented to the future round ‘of a piece’ of Ship, which at the moment could not be recovered for a new use (it has always fallen in the Gulf of Mexico or has ended up exploding in the sky in the sky recentrada). In fact, on this occasion, and if everything goes as planned, it will also merit in the Indian Ocean, under the attentive ‘look’ of some cameras installed in nearby buoys that will broadcast the moment live.









The super heavy rocket will also be tried at its base, although seeing it again being trapped to the flight by the sticks of its platform it will be decided a few minutes from the maneuver. “If the order of the flight manager is not sent before the combustion of the return rocket is completed, or if automatic state controls show unacceptable conditions in the Super Heavy rocket or in the tower, the rocket will adopt a predetermined path for soft ametering in the Gulf of America,” they indicate from the company.