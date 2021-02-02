Less than an hour after the last test of Starship SN9, the large spacecraft with which SpaceX intends to reach Mars “in the next few years.” The objective of it was to carry out an altitude test, that is, check if the spacecraft was capable of reaching an altitude of around 33,000 feet (1o kilometers) and, even more importantly, that it was subsequently able to descend safely and land upon reaching the surface.

The first part of the Starship SN9 test, reaching ten kilometers high, has been successfully completed. However, and as all the people who were following the test have been able to witness via YouTube, something has not gone well in the return phase. As happened in the previous test of the spacecraft, which took place in December, the Starship SN9 has tilted sideways during the fall, and despite trying to regain verticality when approaching the surface, one of the thrusters responsible of said movement has not worked, causing the ship to crash to the ground and explode.

The good news is that, as you can see by watching the test video, the problem that the Starship SN9 has experienced is not the same that we experienced less than two months ago with the Starship SN8. On that occasion, it was a pressure problem in the upper fuel tank, which was not able to provide the fuel necessary for the engines to attenuate the rate of descent. However, despite the explosion, SpaceX considered that the test had been successful, so we will have to wait to see what happens this time.

On this occasion, it appears that the Starship SN9’s engines were capable of providing the necessary thrust to slow the descent to a safe speed for landing, so It seems that the problem detected in the SN8 and that caused its accident has already been solved. However, two tests that end with an explosion can complicate SpaceX’s plans a bit, and further cool its current tense relationship with the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), the US agency responsible for authorizing SpaceX tests.

And, although for this launch it did have authorization from it, the same did not happen with the SN8. At that time, the agency did not grant permission for the launch, considering it dangerous, but Despite this, SpaceX continued with its plans and carried out the test. Obviously Elon Musk didn’t hesitate to tweet about it, stating that FAA policies could prevent humans from reaching Mars. It should be understood that the fires have calmed down, since the agency had authorized the Starship SN9 test.

Image: Jared krahn